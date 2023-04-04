Inspiro Productions to thrill music lovers at Lagos Easter fiesta

As part of the activities to mark this year’s Easter holiday celebration, Inspiro Productions is working with specific top hospitality venues in the Lagos metropolis in organising The Lagos Easter Weekend Family Fiesta that incorporates both the Lagos International Jazz Festival, Lagos GAKFEST and a host of other activities.

The four-day event planned over the Easter weekend from Good Friday on April 7 to Easter Monday April 10, 2023 promises to be an exciting time at the various participating venues that have planned to give their customers a wonderful experience with the different packages for families and friends.

Participating venues and brands in the city include; Freedom Park Lagos, The Lekki Coliseum Lekki, Rhodes BBQ Alausa, 27 Glover Road Ikoyi, Prime Chinese Restaurant VI, Radisson Blu VI, Box Mall Oniru, Bay Lounge Lekki, Thalia By Alice Lekki, Menu Menu Surulere and others coming onboard.

According to Ayoola Sadare, CEO, Inspiro productions, who doubles as the founder/festival director of the Lagos International Jazz Festival & GAKFEST in a statement, said “The opportunity to provide and also allow families and friends to enjoy the quality entertainment our festivals and other events provided at various venues in the city is one that we have been committed to over the years and this year is not an exception. People still want and need to find various places to relax, unwind and also bond as a family and friends and this season we are providing just that in partnership with our participating venues with The Lagos Easter Weekend Family Fiesta. The various artistes, musicians, acts and more we have gathered to provide this are set to thrill the guests that attend the festival at the various venues in the city.”

The Lagos Easter Weekend Family Fiesta is produced by Inspiro Production in association with SloweGanzi USA and is also a road to The Afrobeats Festival Atlanta 2023 event.