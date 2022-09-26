Inspiring nominations for 5th, 2022 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards

The call for nominations for the 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards has now been closed. The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards, which strive to recognize and honor change-makers and innovation pioneered by Africans, in Africa, for African travel tourism, hospitality, aviation and related industries, is scheduled for October 24 to 26, 2022, in Gaborone, Botswana.

With more than 160 nominations received from across Africa, this year marks the highest number of entries received since inception of the awards in 2018. All nominations will be sent for consideration to a panel of judges who will be looking for the most outstanding and innovative projects with measurable results, projects and initiatives that demonstrate consistent achievements over a minimum period of two years as well as demonstrating sustainability of their operations in terms of the economic, environmental and social impact in line with the selection criteria.

As part of the adjudication process, the shortlisted nominees will be announced and contacted to attend the awarding ceremony where the winners and runners-up will be announced at the Awards taking place in Gaborone, Botswana.

Additionally, the winners of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge will also be announced alongside the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards on the same night of the awarding ceremony on October 26, 2022.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge is an exclusive platform created for innovative African youth in travel and tourism who seek funding, partnerships, and mentorship opportunities to present their projects to the global marketplace with the aim of facilitating an opportunity for them in finding the necessary support for their programmes and for employment creation.

Despite the vast potential on the African continent, tourism only accounts for at least 3 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), except for a few countries, the sector is still in its infancy in Africa.

Read also: How tree planting could become Africas; next tourism cash-cow

Africa and the developing world in general are challenged with finding sustainable solutions to the current challenges facing young entrepreneurs and the tourism stakeholders of the future. The possibility of a digital economy, while real, presents a host of opportunities which must be leveraged across the continent and the globe.

Considering these potentials, the sector contributes immensely to the continent’s developmental agenda – including job creation, community development and the involvement of young people. It is against this background that Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO), Africa Tourism Partners in collaboration with United Nations tourism agency, UNWTO, and group accounting firm, BDO, will bring together African tourism stakeholders from October 24 to 26, 2022, at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, Grand Palm, Gaborone, Botswana for the 5th Annual Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards.

The goal is to infuse thought leadership and innovation that will bring dynamism to the tourism sector. At least 70 world-renowned global industry experts and speakers will interact with business leaders, ministers, policy makers, and with over 350 delegates from over 30 countries attending this event over the three days.

The 2022 and 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum will also include the following in their programming: Africa Private Sector Associations Inaugural Closed Session Gathering on October 24th, Africa MICE and Digitalisation Masterclasses also on October 24th, Africa Travel and Tourism CEOs and Executives Forum on October 25th, Africa Tourism Leadership Forum on October 26, and Africa Tourism Leadership Awards on same October 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, Space is available to register for physical attendance, one-on-one B2B session, desk-top exhibition and virtual participation at https://www.tourismleadershipforum.africa/.