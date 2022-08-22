INAC 2022: Bakut, Yahuza headline talks on culture as vehicle for national development

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the International Arts and Crafts Expo took off in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, with 17 states and 29 countries in attendance.

Riding on the spectacular opening day, the three-day show enthralled guests on the second day with talks on values of culture as peace harbinger for national development while the podium of the investment forum of the expo and solutions to Nigeria’s socio economic road map were also highlighted and evaluated.

On its 15th edition and transformation from Africa Arts and Crafts exposition (AFAC), to International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC), which is geared towards networking Nigerian crafts to the world, the trade show witnessed a thorough review of the role of culture in driving peace as bastion of national development.

Professor Bakut T. Bakut, director general, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, mounted the podium, and expressly navigated the topic, drawing from his experience to situate the recalibration of cultural values as vehicle to national development, while Ado Yahuza , a cerebral “comrade ” and chief executive of National Institute For Cultural Orientation (NICO), set the discussion agenda for deep unveiling of the topic, its various templates of practical economic , political and social imperatives for advancing national development.

Also, Joseph Tyoakula Ande, of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Abuja, joined Yahuza on the interpretative excursion to make plain issues desirable in Nigeria’s cultural renaissance, including its arts and crafts, and festivals to drive national development.

Considering the success of the show, there is no denying that culture remains the vehicle of national unity and cohesion, particularly as at these difficult and trying times of Nigeria.

As well, with over 29 foreign countries, showcasing their crafts and arts history and economic values, with full ambassadorial and diplomatic presence, INAC, under the watch and internationalization by Segun Runsewe, has again underscored a brand faith in Nigeria despite challenges of insecurity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the expo, Runsewe affirmed that the culture sector is undoubtedly the game changer in the mobilisation of local and international influencers in the quest to build a peaceful world and efforts needed for developmental milestones, from all ramifications.

“We have to be consistent, strong and determined in Nigeria to tell our stories, give other nations and people opportunities to share ideas, trade and understand our cultural value chains. INAC is a vehicle not only to drive sensitization investment in our arts and crafts, it is also a channel to integrate and provide platforms for other countries to share their cultural tourism policies and investment opportunities that could help bring peace and unity to mankind”, Runsewe further explained.

The three-day expo featured leather and interior design, raffia and wood works, apparels and embroidery, skill acquisition sessions for women and youths, decorative pottery, metal design, cultural souvenirs, cuisines, beads and handmade bronze, music and cultural dance.