Nigeria, Egypt to sign MoU on arts and crafts development

Nigeria and the Republic of Egypt have agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on ways of developing their arts and crafts sector.

This is one of the decisions reached when Segun Runsewe, director-general, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC) received a delegation from the Republic of Egypt led by Ambassador Ihab Ahmed in his office.

The ambassador remarked that he has been following the activities of Runsewe who has positively projected the image of Nigeria at home and abroad within the culture and tourism space, adding that Runsewe is assiduously working to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy.

The envoy, who stated that there were a lot of similarities between both countries in the area of arts and culture, added that the Republic of Egypt was exploring ways of strongly collaborating with Nigeria through the NCAC to create a platform to showcase both country’s rich cultural heritage.

He further revealed that the Egyptian Embassy is working on an action plan, which will enable Runsewe and his management team to visit the Republic of Egypt to see the enormous opportunities in the arts and culture sector, which will culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for its development.

The head of the Egyptian delegation solicited the assistance of NCAC to create a window where arts and crafts products in the Egyptian can be exhibited in Nigeria as plans have reached an advanced stage for both countries to synergize in that regard.

The ambassador then assured of the full participation of his embassy at this year’s International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo coming up in August this year.

Read also: Help pours in for Egypt’s stuttering economy

In his speech, Runsewe, who thanked the delegation for the visit, expressed joy that the diplomatic relationship between both countries have witnessed robust growth over the years.

According to Runsewe, Nigeria and Egypt share a deep cultural history, which has advanced the socio-economic development of both countries, given their commitment to ECOWAS treaties and IMF leaving both countries with similar and stronger values.

Runsewe, who is also the president of the World Crafts Council, African Region, reiterated the need for Nigeria and the Republic of Egypt to work towards harnessing their rich tourism potentials. He then revealed his plans to launch the Nigeria- Egypt Friendship Club during his visit to the ancient city of Egypt to foster growth and deepen diplomatic ties between the countries.

Runsewe used the occasion to invite the Ambassador to the annual Pre-INAC dinner for the diplomatic community coming up in May this year and expressed his readiness to provide a world class media platform during the 2022 International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo where all participating countries will have equal opportunity to showcase, network and market their rich cultural strengths to the world.

There was an exchange of cultural souvenirs between the director-general and the Egyptian delegation.