How to unmask and embrace your authenticity

My client is a talented executive who feels compelled to project an image of absolute confidence and success at her workplace. She fears that showing vulnerability or admitting mistakes will make her appear weak in the competitive corporate environment. As a result, she wears a mask of unshakable composure, but internally, she battles anxiety and stress. In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, the pressure to conform and fit in can be overwhelming.

Many people wear different masks to hide who they truly are, aligning themselves with societal norms to avoid rejection, seek acceptance, and belonging. This practice, while understandable on the surface, comes with its share of problems and challenges.

“We all wear masks, and the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin.” -Andre Berthiaume

Which of these masks are you wearing that is causing you stress and anxiety?

 Social: Adopting a specific persona by modifying your behavior or appearance in social settings to fit in with a particular group or community.

 Professional: Align with the company culture or to present a specific image, façade of confidence and competence to advance careers.

 Cultural: Adhere to the customs and expectations of your society driven by a desire to preserve cultural identity, avoid judgment from peers, and maintain a sense of belonging within the community.

 Gender Role: Conform to imposed strict gender roles even if it contradicts your authentic preferences and personalities. This is rooted in social conditioning and the fear of being ostracized if you deviate.

 Emotional: Hide your true feelings and vulnerabilities serving as a defense mechanism to protect yourself from potential emotional pain or judgment. You put on a brave face, even when you are struggling internally, to avoid burdening others.

 Status: Demonstrate or exaggerate your achievements or possessions to gain recognition and respect from others to appear successful. This is driven by your desire for validation, admiration, and the need to feel superior to others.

 Intellectual: Appear knowledgeable and well-informed, particularly in academic or professional settings motivated by a fear of appearing uninformed or inadequate.

 Romantic: Appear more attractive or desirable to potential partners emphasizing certain qualities or interests to align with the perceived preferences of the other person.

 Parental: Project an image of competence and authority to your children to maintain discipline, control, and respect within the family unit.

These masks may offer short-term benefits in navigating social situations, but they can also lead to a loss of authenticity, internal conflict, and hinder your personal growth and genuine connections. It is essential for you to be aware of when you are wearing masks and to consider embracing your truest self for a more fulfilling, meaningful, and authentic life.

Do they love you or the mask you put on every day? Shimika Bowers

Your fear of rejection, acceptance of societal expectations, past traumas, and the need for validation are all drivers behind your decision to put on that mask. Your consequences for deciding to put it on will be an erosion of genuine self-expression disconnecting you from your core identity. Constantly feeling the need to fake it is exhausting causing internal conflict – anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Putting on that mask creates superficial connections that keep you from truly experiencing deep, meaningful relationships. Valuable opportunities are missed to confront your weaknesses and build on your strengths which is key to your personal growth and advancement.

There are ways to shed those masks to “live” your life and not “pretend” to live your life. For example, self-reflection to discover the root cause of your behavior, challenging your limiting beliefs, willingness to be vulnerable, knowing that you will not be accepted by everyone, surrounding yourself with people who support you unconditionally, and practicing self-compassion. You do not have to be perfect to belong. Toss those masks and:

Read also: Empowering women entrepreneurs: A catalyst for economic growth

 Attract people who appreciate and value you for who you are while leaving those who do not.

 Feel the power and confidence of knowing your self-worth. You do not need external validation to feel good about yourself.

 Reduce your stress and experience emotional freedom improving your mental health.

 Genuinely explore your purpose and interests for a more fulfilling and meaningful life.

 Model the way by inspiring others to be true to themselves.

There may be certain dangers and challenges associated with your unmasking that makes awareness of the potential risks key. Ensure you navigate this process mindfully seeking support as needed. In most cases, the benefits of unmasking far outweigh the costs to keep your masks. Embrace authenticity, unmask your true self, and let your uniqueness shine brightly in a world that needs your genuine and guiding light. Let YOUR light shine!