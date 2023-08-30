Highest-grossing Nollywood movies in August

According to the Cinema Exhibition Association of Nigeria, below are the highest-grossing Nollywood movies in 2023.

Orisa- N60m

2023 Odunlade Adekola, Film Producer / FilmOne Studio

Orisa is a Nollywood movie that tells the story of a king who goes into exile, losing his crown and his deity. When he loses respect for his people and the gods, he is repaid with insanity. Trouble befalls him further when a terrorist whom he struck a deal with once returns for a ravenous payback.

Orisa was directed by Odunlade Adekola in partnership with Odunlade Adekola Film Production and FilmOne. Orisa was originally released on the 21st of July, 2023 and still streams in cinemas today.

The Kujus Again- N53m

2023 Biodun Stephen

This follows a loving, yet problematic family. The Kujus in this sequel, all decide to organize a wedding ceremony. The family throws a relatively small party to announce the engagement of Mauyon (Kunle Remi) and Lily (Sophie Alakija). While the family begins planning the wedding hoping to sort out their differences and bring them together, but mistakes are made.

Although chaotic events may have occurred during the sequel with a wedding going south, love happens and saves the day.

The Director, Biodun Stephen in partnership with Temple ‘TMPL’ Motion Pictures brought ‘The Kujus Again’ to existence.

Read also: Seven Nollywood movies Nigerians are waiting for on Netflix

Big Love- N47m

2023 Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen and Inkblot Production partnered to create ‘Big Love’, a movie that tells the love story of Timini Egbuson (Adil) and Bimbo Ademoye (Adina). Adil meets Adina and soon falls in love with her. Adina is an independent woman struggling to make ends meet at a graduate training camp.

Adina’s fear begins to eat her alive and she begins doubting if love is truly enough.

The movie was released June 28th, 2023 and emerged No 1 Nollywood Movie. Overall, the total gross of the movie is N47 million.

Love In A Pandemic- N46m

2023 Akay Mason

Love In A Pandemic tells the love story of Bolanle Davis (Nancy Isime) who meets the man of her dreams; Alex (Deyemi Okanlawon) but doesn’t know how her love life would survive during the most trying time of human existence: The COVID 19 pandemic.

In partnership with Bleeding Heart Production and filmOne, Love In A Pandemic rounds up to N46 million.

The Bride Price-N30m

2023 Ikechukwu Oku

AstraTV Africa, a movie production company released its movie ‘THE BRIDE PRICE’ on May 5th, 2023. The Bride Price boasts of a gross of N30m for production.

The Bride Price tells the story of a husband who realizes that he may have made the mistake of cutting off his wife’s family from their lives. Obiora (Zubby Michael) is a hard-working spare parts seller who marries Chioma (Beverly Ukegbu) the daughter of a wealthy businessman, despite her father’s disapproval. Due to pride, Obiara irrationally cuts himself and Chioma away from her family but soon regrets it. The storyline of this movie shows the downside of pride.