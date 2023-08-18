Seven Nollywood movies Nigerians are waiting for on Netflix

Since Netflix came to Nigeria 2020, many Nollywood blockbusters have debuted on the platform.

The platform has also consolidated its success and that of the film makers in the Nigerian industry to boost their film-making technology.

Recently, Nigeria’s top filmmakers graced the “Lights, Camera…Naija!” event, where Netflix revealed upcoming series and movies. These movies and series will land on the platform during the last quarter of the year.

A serial follow up to Netflix’s most-watched movie Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo,’ is one of the shows being anticipated. Ebony Life’s human trafficking story, Oloture is also coming back as a series.

Here are other highly anticipated nollywood movies billed for the last quarter of the year:

The Black Book” by Editi Effiong and Anakle Films: A mystery and crime thriller with Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye.

“Blood Vessel” by Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios: Follow friends escaping unrest, featuring David Ezekiel and Adaobi Dibor.

“Ijogbon” by Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects Pictures: A coming-of-age drama-adventure with Ruby Akubueze and Kayode Ojuolape.

“Aníkúlápó” (series) by Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects: A spinoff of the Yoruba epic with returning stars.

“War: Wrath and Revenge” by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios: A drama series about Nuhu Bula’s rise, featuring Mofe Duncan and Rahama Sadau.

More titles are in production, including Kemi Adetiba’s “To Kill A Monkey” and EbonyLife’s “Òlòtūré” series.

“Òlòtūré” (series): A returning series about Òlòtūré’s journey, featuring Sharon Ooja and more.

“To Kill A Monkey“: Starring William Benson and Bucci Franklin, with Kemi Adetiba directing and producing.