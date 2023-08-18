EMY Africa Awards soiree debut dazzles Lagos

The EMY Africa Awards Soiree held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, marked a significant milestone as it was the inaugural edition of this prestigious event. Taking place at the upscale Mercedes-Benz center in Victoria Island, Lagos, the soirée was an epitome of sophistication, outstanding accomplishments, and refinement.

The event brought together a distinguished assemblage of luminaries from various fields, encompassing industry titans, artistic visionaries, renowned celebrities, corporate leaders, and other prominent figures.

The EMY Africa Awards, based in Accra, Ghana and founded by Kojo Soboh, is dedicated to honoring remarkable African men and personalities for their exceptional accomplishments, substantial contributions, and inspirational endeavors that foster positive change across the continent and beyond. These awards also extend honorary recognition in two categories to women who challenge the conventional norms.

Serving as a prelude to the 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards scheduled for October 14th in Ghana, the Lagos Soiree was more than just a gathering; it served as a platform to honor and celebrate exceptional achievements. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with peers, industry influencers, and potential collaborators, fostering a network of high-profile individuals that could lead to future collaborations and ventures.

Distinguished guests, from both Ghana and Nigeria, including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Michelle McKinney Hammond, Lanre Olusola, Mary Ojulari, Mawuli Gavor, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, Chidi Mokeme, Waje, Doja Allen, Cobhams Asuquo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Toolz, Uti Nwachwkwu, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Akintunde Johnson Bada, Ama K Abeberese, Comfort Booth and more, who all graced the occasion.

“Gathering such a diverse and accomplished group of individuals under one roof is a testament to the power of unity and shared purpose. I am profoundly grateful for this evening of celebration and excellence, as it reaffirms our commitment to recognizing and honoring those who shape Africa’s narrative with their exceptional contributions,” Soboh said.

The event’s theme of celebrating excellence was reflected in the impactful speeches by Mary Ojulari (Managing Director of Mercedes Benz Nigeria), Ernest Ofori Sarpong (Chairman of EMY Africa Awards), and Roberta Dawson-Amoah (Director of Marketing at Ghana Tourism Authority). Additionally, a fireside chat between Kojo Soboh and Latasha Ngwube, the project’s lead PR, also aligned with this theme.

Beyond networking, the soirée offered a memorable evening of entertainment that captivated the audience, contributing to an overall enchanting atmosphere. From a captivating performance by renowned magician Babs Cardini to musical entertainment by Dapo Pelmar, an exclusive portrait session with photographer Ngozi Eme and delectable cuisine by Chef Tucker.

The EMY team also sent appreciations to both the sponsors and media partners saying that EMY Africa Awards remains committed to its mission of celebrating achievement and inspiring leadership across the African continent.