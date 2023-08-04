Are you a bold Nigerian businesswoman? Enter the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

The call for nominations has officially opened for the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards, a globally renowned award dedicated to celebrating exceptional female business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

This award is the first and longest-running international award of its kind and has recognized women across all fields of business, celebrating those who dare to dare like Madame Clicquot – an audacious trailblazer known for boldness, creativity, and the determination necessary to accomplish her business goals.

The award comprises of two categories — the Bold Woman Award and the Bold Future Award — and is part of Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a global program dedicated to supporting women in business.

To qualify for the Bold Woman Award, candidates must be founders or CEOs of a business that’s been in operation for more than three years. They must have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field and supported the growth of entrepreneurship for at least two years whilst maintaining an ethical approach to business.

To qualify for the Bold Future Awards, candidates must be the founders or CEOs of a company that has been in existence for less than three years. In that time, the candidate must have made a significant contribution to the success of the company by instilling a sense of entrepreneurship and have made a tangible contribution to transformation in an existing market, while bringing ethical change to the business.

This year also sees the introduction of Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Database, a revolutionary endeavour that aims to use technology as the catalyst for social and economic development.

The Bold Open Database is the first, global open database which lists and makes visible female entrepreneurs worldwide. A tool for professional sourcing for investors, journalists, researchers, and fellow entrepreneurs registered on the database.

Finalists in each category will be selected by an esteemed jury and will be invited to attend The BOLD BY VEUVE CLICQUOT gala ceremony in October 2023 where two winners will be unveiled.

The Nomination entries for the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award close on Sunday, 20th August.

About the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women did not have the right to work or even hold a bank account. Over the years, she revolutionised the sector. To mark its 200th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot decided to pay tribute to this great, daring woman, and in 1972 created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (Bold Woman Award), followed by the Clémentine Award (Bold Future Award) in 2014. For nearly 50 years, the House has honoured and featured women who have built, taken on or developed a business – to date, 410 women across 27 countries. In response to society’s evolution since 1972, starting in 2019 the award has been part of an international program: Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a series of initiatives to generate conversations around the world, designed for more impact and inclusiveness.

