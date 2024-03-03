Hello perfect Abuja beauty brunch: A celebration of beauty, skincare and wellness

In the heart of the Capital City, Abuja FCT, beauty and skincare lovers gathered at LiquidHub for an extraordinary event that left attendees buzzing with excitement.

The Hello Perfect Abuja Beauty Brunch, hosted by Elizabeth Osho, Founder of SoMe Solutions, was a phenomenal affair, graced by top influencers and industry insiders such as Miss Ima, The

Kama Twins, Sakan D. Philip, Alma Ngur, Arafa Ukonga, Jeffery Okpaleke owner of Beard and Butter, Itodo Abbah and many more.

Read also: Celebrating more signatures at OZA woman fashion show

From enlightening panel discussions to delightful networking opportunities, guests were treated to an unforgettable experience from start to finish. The event kicked off with the arrival of guests, each greeted with warmth and anticipation for what promised to be an exceptional day ahead. As the event began, Liz Osho took the stage to extend her heartfelt greetings and commenced the event.

Welcoming remarks by a member of the Hello Perfect team set the tone for the event, highlighting the organization’s commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best. But it was the introduction from the visionary behind Hello Perfect, Onyeka Michael Ugwu, that truly captivated the audience. Sharing her personal journey and the inspiring story behind the Hello Perfect brand, Onyeka Michael Ugwu illuminated the room with her passion and dedication to redefining beauty standards.

The first panel session, titled “Beauty Redefined: Motherhood,” delved into the profound influence of motherhood on perceptions of beauty and wellness. Moderated by the charismatic host, the panelists—Sakana D Philip, Arafa Ukonga, Jennifer Ojiudu-Okeke, and Onyeka Ugwu—shared candid insights and personal lessons, addressing societal pressures and offering invaluable insight for balancing self-care amidst the demands of motherhood.

“Motherhood is about recognizing the profound beauty in the imperfect, the messy, and the raw moments. It’s in these moments of authenticity that we find our truest selves and redefine the very essence of beauty.”

Following an engaging icebreaker activity that lightened up the room, the event continued with the second-panel session, “Perfect Wellness: The Connection Between Beauty and Well-Being.” Esteemed panelists including Celina Kama, Anto Lecky, Jeffery Okpaleke, and Itodo, alongside Onyeka Michael Ugwu, explored the intricate relationship between physical appearance and overall wellness. From the importance of self-care practices to the impact of mental health on beauty, the discussion shed light on the holistic approach to achieving inner and outer radiance.

As guests indulged in a sumptuous lunch, and trivia questions on skincare, Hello Perfect added an element of fun and excitement to the event, by further enhancing the sense of

community.

Read also: Fashion businesses and the weakening Naira

To close off the event Onyeka Michael Ugwu delivered a heartfelt closing remark, expressing gratitude to all attendees for their participation and support. With a renewed sense of

inspiration and empowerment, guests embraced the opportunity to network and make meaningful connections.

In the wake of such an extraordinary gathering, it’s evident that the Hello Perfect Abuja Beauty Brunch has left an indelible mark on all who attended. And one thing remains clear:

the pursuit of beauty and wellness is not just a journey—it’s a transformative experience that unites us all.