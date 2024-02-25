Celebrating mo’re signatures at OZA woman fashion show

The OZA Woman Fashion Show which held over the weekend in place in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria served as a vibrant tapestry of modern fashion trends and cultural expressions.

The fashion show tagged “Rising Threads” was put in place to showcase Innovative Designers and celebrate emerging Fashion Brands.

Among the array of brands showcased, one stood out for its innovative take on African fashion landscape.

Taking center stage at the runway event was Mo’re Signatures, a dynamic label that captured the essence of contemporary style with flair and finesse.

Under the visionary leadership of Mary Oluwaseun Akinbiodun, Creative Director and Founder Mo’re Signatures showcased her OWAMBE” Collections.

The Collection was inspired by the importance and richness of Africa parties especially the Western Part of Nigeria, The Yorubas.

The grace and carriage that Africa wears symbolizes during parties giving the Rich Aunties vibes.

Mo’re Signatures Owambe collection embodies the spirit of individuality and self-expression that defines the current fashion scene.

Each garment is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging conventional norms, catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

With a focus on sustainability and ethical production practices, Mo’re Signatures demonstrates a dedication to responsible fashion that resonates with today’s socially conscious consumer.

“I look forward to exploring and making Corporate Wears with Africa Prints in a way that showcases where Tradition Meets Innovation. I want to continue infusing Africa Prints into Contemporary styles, making simple and Chic ready to wear for the family,” Akinbiodun gushed.

In conclusion, the Owanbe Collection by Mo’re Signatures transcends the realm of fashion; it is a celebration of culture, a testament to craftsmanship, and a bridge between tradition and contemporary style. Owanbe isn’t just a collection; it’s a sartorial celebration that echoes the heartbeat of a nation.