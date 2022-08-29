   
BusinessDay

General Pype returns with new release ‘Mine Only’

General Pype
General Pype

Acclaimed Nigerian musician, General Pype — known for his strong Afro influences with embodiments of rich Caribbean sounds — releases an intense lover’s hymn titled “Mine Only”.

General Pype’s newest anthem, Mine Only, is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, Yo Izy! Are You Kidding Me! “ Izybeats” under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records.

It is what the singer/songwriter calls a “tube-sound”, carried through striking vocals that capture a tidal wave of emotions, giving his music a robust and energetic feel, while being unapologetically and authentically human in every sense of the word.

Read also: Akunna to wow entertainment industry with first music album

This energetic, passion-filled, new single will resonate with all lovers of love, reminiscing about the impact of love in a melody mesh you can vibe to.

The lingering phrase “Every Rose is a flower but not every flower is a Rose “ so what is mine is MINE ONLY” that resonates throughout this tune, encompasses the essence of this Afro-reggae artist who compliments hip-hop, and rock-pop and R&B into the ‘riddims’ of reggae and dancehall. Mine Only was released on Friday, August 26, 2022, and is available on all music platforms

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author