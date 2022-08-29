General Pype returns with new release ‘Mine Only’

Acclaimed Nigerian musician, General Pype — known for his strong Afro influences with embodiments of rich Caribbean sounds — releases an intense lover’s hymn titled “Mine Only”.

General Pype’s newest anthem, Mine Only, is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, Yo Izy! Are You Kidding Me! “ Izybeats” under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records.

It is what the singer/songwriter calls a “tube-sound”, carried through striking vocals that capture a tidal wave of emotions, giving his music a robust and energetic feel, while being unapologetically and authentically human in every sense of the word.

This energetic, passion-filled, new single will resonate with all lovers of love, reminiscing about the impact of love in a melody mesh you can vibe to.

The lingering phrase “Every Rose is a flower but not every flower is a Rose “ so what is mine is MINE ONLY” that resonates throughout this tune, encompasses the essence of this Afro-reggae artist who compliments hip-hop, and rock-pop and R&B into the ‘riddims’ of reggae and dancehall. Mine Only was released on Friday, August 26, 2022, and is available on all music platforms