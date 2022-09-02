Game of Thrones fans share excitement as House of the Dragon launches on Showmax Nigeria

Fans of Game of Thrones in Nigeria are over the moon as the prequel to the show, House of the Dragon is now available on Showmax. The streaming platform made the announcement on social media and got fans really excited.

Fans are in for an interesting ride into 200 years before the rise of the Queen of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen with this prequel. The first episode broke HBO’s viewing records, with almost 10 million fans watching the epic fantasy.

An excited fan, Edoziay, tweeted, “House of the Dragon is now on Showmax!!!! Gosh! BRB, I’m going to cry.”

Another fan tweeted, “Oh yay, House of the Dragon is finally available on Showmax”.

It gets more interesting as the HBO original drama series has been renewed for a second season.

Based on the 2018 book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon is a new series set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, and chronicles the time when the Targaryen family reigned supreme with fearsome dragons as their enforcer.

King Viserys 1 is played by Paddy Considine, while Queen Aemma is played by Sian Brooke. Prince Daemon Matt Smith plays Prince Daeom Targaryen, the younger brother to the king, a fierce warrior and dragon rider, Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Phaenyra Targaryen, who is in awe of Prince Deamon and all he does.

Fans can also expect to meet members of the House of Veleryon, who dominate the seas. Lord Corlys Velaryon is played by the enigmatic Steve Toussaint.

The entire seasons of Game of Thrones is available on Showmax for fans to binge-watch and relive old memories while awaiting new episodes of House of the Dragon.

The first and second episodes of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on Showmax. New episodes arrive on the platform every Monday, same time it drops in the US.