Funke Akindele stars in new drama ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ on Prime Video

Funke Akindele, a popular Nigerian filmmaker and actress, is set to feature in a five-part drama series named ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ – a glimpse into the secrets of stardom, coming on the stable of Prime Video.

The drama ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 29 September, and is a captivating five-part mini-series, delving into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets.

Read also: 7th Calabar entertainment conference set for October 6

The five-part drama series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars. It unveils the cutthroat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions.

Akindele commands the spotlight as SHE – Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and Machiavellian schemes. The series cast includes Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Anani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye.

According to the producer, the new drama series will become a front-row ticket to the high drama, unyielding ambition, and unbridled passion that fuels the obsession with fame all served with a generous dose of comedy.

Read also: Managing talent in the entertainment industry, legally

It is produced by SceneOne Entertainment, and it will explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight.