7th Calabar entertainment conference set for October 6

Hit FM Calabar, the organisers of the Calabar Entertainment Conference (CEC) has announced that the seventh edition of the annual conference will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Cultural Centre Complex, Cross River State.

According to the organisers, the CEC, Nigeria’s foremost entertainment gathering in the South-South region of Nigeria, will explore the theme ‘Discover, Define, Rebrand’ aimed at restructuring the entertainment industry in Cross River State, thus creating an even distribution of wealth across the components of the entertainment industry.

Patrick Ugbe, CEO, Hit FM, stated that the 7th edition of the conference will place importance on how to institutionalise talent discovery and opportunities. It will also focus on how the CEC defines itself within the industry, by setting up infrastructure that will enable it to either fully brand or rebrand its approach.

“We have been deliberate about building the Calabar Entertainment Conference as a platform to enable conversations geared towards the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and a platform for stakeholders within the industry to chart the course for the years ahead,” Ugbe stated.

According to him, the conference is designed to bring in significant stakeholders in the entertainment industry to restructure the entertainment industry in Cross River State, geared at creating an even distribution of wealth across the components of the entertainment industry.

The seventh edition of the conference will feature 10 speakers across three panels – leaders and critical stakeholders actively driving innovation within the industry – discussing salient topics such as how to manage fame and fortune, advertising & the entertainment industry as well as contracts in the music business.

Since the first edition in 2017, there have been 114 speakers, 18 sponsors across various industries, and over 15,000 guests. The conference has hosted some of the country’s biggest stars and Cross River’s biggest exports such as 2Baba, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Ali Baba, Efa Iwara, Joey Akan, Ubi Frankin, Victor AD among others.

Speakers and panellists will include singer, Ekeh Chiaka ‘Majeeed’ Joseph, actor and media personality, Denrele Edun, veteran radio personality, Olisa Adibua, CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, Executive Director, Media Investments, OMG WeCa, Yinka Adebayo, BBN’s Tega Dominic, Head Consultant, Showbiz Network Services Ltd./ Paragonis Multi-Media Productions, Edi Lawani and more.