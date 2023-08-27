Fun places to visit in Lagos under 2k

Lagos, frequently called Nigeria’s economic hub, is a humming commercial hub and a metropolis with a vibrant arts, entertainment, and leisure scene. Lagos has a wide range of entertaining and exciting locations that you can visit if you are looking for fun places to visit in Lagos.

Here are carefully selected must-see locations that appeal to everyone looking for a break.

Lekki Conservation Centre

According to Nigerian Price, their activities and entry fees cost between N500 – N1500.The Lekki Conservation Centre offers an inviting sanctuary far from city chaos while tucked away in the city’s centre.

Numerous animals, such as monkeys and several bird species, find this vast natural reserve home. Its canopy walkway, open to visitors and offers stunning views of the verdant surroundings, makes it the ideal location for families and nature lovers.

Nike Art Gallery

The Nike Art Gallery is a beacon of innovation for an aesthetic and cultural experience.

This multi-story art gallery displays an extensive collection of Nigerian artwork, including traditional artefacts, modern paintings, sculptures, and more.

The gallery allows free access to visitors, providing an opportunity to immerse oneself in Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy.

Elegushi Beach

This popular beach destination offers a mix of relaxation and excitement with its stunning beachfront, beachside bars, and vibrant atmosphere.

It’s an ideal spot to unwind after a long work week or to socialize with friends. According to Kamparitours, the entrance fee at Elegushi is between N1000 and N2000.

National Museum Lagos

With an impressive collection of artefacts, archaeological findings, and traditional artworks, the museum provides insights into the nation’s past.

It’s an excellent destination for those seeking intellectual and a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s heritage. The entrance fee is N200 for locals and N300 for international visitors, according to Momaa.

Freedom Park



It’s a historical landmark surrounded by greenery expressions of the arts and culture.

This Park is situated on the former site of a Lagos colonial prison; walking into the peaceful Park in the centre of bustling Lagos Island feels a little strange yet pleasant because it is right in the middle of downtown Lagos. The entrance fee is N200.

Terra Kulture



Terra Kulture combines art, culture, and entertainment, providing a stage for theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and culinary experiences.

The centre celebrates Nigeria’s diversity, making it an engaging and educational outing for locals and visitors. Expenses at Terra Kulture are estimated to vary from N2000 to N5000.

These fun places to visit in Lagos serve as reminders that amidst the high-paced business environment, there’s a world of relaxation, culture, and entertainment waiting to be explored. So, whether you’re a local or a visitor, make sure to take some time to immerse yourself in the diverse offerings that Lagos has to offer.