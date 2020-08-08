Staycation Spots in Lagos that will transport you abroad: Lagos Edition

Since we can’t travel outside the country for vacation till “maybe” October, we have put together a list of 4 staycation spots in Lagos that you can visit…

Since we can’t travel outside the country for vacation till “maybe” October, we have put together a list of 4 staycation spots in Lagos that you can visit, enjoy a holiday and make you feel like you are abroad and indeed on that vacation.

If you’re not familiar with the term “Staycation”, it is simply a holiday spent in one’s home country rather than abroad, or one spent at home and involving day trips to local attractions.

Here is a curated list in no order of ranking.

Love Turks & Caicos? Try Jara Beach Resort

Jara is Nigeria’s premier all-inclusive oceanfront beach resort located in Museyo, next to Eleko Beach Lagos which is an hour drive from Lekki Phase 1. This all-inclusive resort is growing to be Lagos’s most desired resort that covers your accommodation, three meals daily, soft drinks, most alcoholic drinks, and access to resort facilities in the price of your booking.

Here is what your indulgent experience will look like:

Check in to one of the six exquisitely finished en-suite bedrooms just in time for lunch which is an international favorite a meal with a local twist. Watch the sunset from the beach while sipping a sundowner, your dinner alternates between a three-course menu and a BBQ feast then finish off the day with a fireside drink at the fire pit.

Wake up to the sound of waves from the Atlantic Ocean and awaken your senses with a cup of coffee on your own ocean-facing balcony. Enjoy your breakfast on a floating basket in a swimming pool just like in Bali and relax in a cabana on Jara’s own private beach.

Jara offers multiple nights discounts and it’s great for singles, couples, or families with fun activities to do which includes volleyball, table tennis, dart, board games, and sand games like French ball. For booking information, kindly visit www.jarabeachresort.com

Love Santorini? Try Sencillo Lagos

This minimal ultra-modern beach house is an exclusive 3 en-suite bedroom property that is rented exclusively as a whole to guests. Located in Ilashe, 30 to 45mins by boat from Lekki Phase 1, the beach house offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle from the city.

If you love the vibe of Santorini, you will definitely love the vibe at Sencillo with its white walls, floors, and blue water outdoor swimming pool finish. Sencillo offers every guest a lovely ocean view from the balcony, beachfront access, and a lounge area to relax, play snooker, or table tennis.

Other lovely attractions in Sencillo include the outdoor Jacuzzi, Sand, and Fire Pit, uniquely designed Sunbeds and Cabana to chill by the pool. Activities include Quad Bike rides which can be pre-arranged with your booking.

Sencillo is a VIBE and should be added to your staycation bucket list. For booking information, kindly visit www.sencillolagos.com

Love Tulum, Mexico? Try HOV Beach Resort

This six-bedroom oceanfront beach house offers you a rustic elegance which a great place to unwind and unplug just like in Tulum, Mexico. Located in Ilashe, 30 to 45mins from Lekki Phase 1 by boat, HOV Beach resort is rented as whole and exclusive to guests.

The rustic-inspired theme of this beach property is one to love from brown wooden panels, rustic interiors to the thatched roofs. The beach house offers a self-catering option using the kitchen or pre-booked meals to guests. The lounge is a great place to chill with friends a view of the Atlantic Ocean from the balcony.

Facilities at this property include Outdoor Bar, Swimming Pool, Sunbeds, Volleyball, Outdoor grill, Quad bikes on request. For booking information, kindly visit https://www.instagram.com/hovbeachresort

Love Rwanda? Try Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate

The captivating natural landscapes blanketed with lush greenery and a lake view in Lakowe will definitely make you feel like you are tucked in a resort in Lake Kivu, Rwanda. Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate is located in Lakowe, 30 to 45mins by road from Lekki Phase 1 and it is a great escape for singles, couples, families, or corporate teams.

This golf estate holds a beautifully designed 18-hole golf course, one of the most pristine in West Africa. Lakowe offers these accommodation types – Balinese inspired cottages with breakfast in bed, vacation rented lofts with a self-catering option, and corporate lodges which include a conference hall, banquet hall, and boardrooms.

Activities for guests include Golf Course Tour, Golf Clinic, Pedal Boat Riding, Fishing, Cycling, Garden Games and Spa services. For more booking information, kindly visit www.lakowelakes.com/

Na Money Remain.