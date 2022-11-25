Exercise and the role it plays in promoting your personal health

Ms. Adama, a 32-year-old entrepreneur visited her HMO for headache which she has been having for 3days. During her session it was discovered that she was dealing with high blood pressure and it was affecting her productivity and ability to function well. Aside from the medication given to her, it was recommended that she takes up the practice of exercising frequently. Ms. Adama then began to do as directed and observed an improvement in her overall health, productivity and ability to function.

Regular exercise may help ease hypertension and many other medical conditions by releasing feel-good hormones called endorphins. These endorphins interact with the receptors in your brain that reduce your perception of pain.

Endorphins also trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine. For example, the feeling that follows a run or workout is often described as “euphoric.” That feeling, known as a “runner’s high,” can be accompanied by a positive and energizing outlook on life.

Some moderate exercises that a person who does not want to do high impact exercises can do include

· Biking

· Dancing

· Gardening

· Golf (walking instead of using the cart)

· Housework, especially sweeping, mopping, or vacuuming

· Jogging at a moderate pace

· Low-impact aerobics

· Playing tennis

· Swimming

· Walking

· Yard work, especially mowing or raking

· Yoga

1. Exercise controls weight

Exercise can help prevent excess weight gain or help maintain weight loss. When you engage in physical activity, you burn calories. The more intense the activity, the more calories you burn.

Regular trips to the gym are great, but don’t worry if you can’t find a large chunk of time to exercise every day. Any amount of activity is better than none at all. To reap the benefits of exercise, just get more active throughout your day. Take the stairs instead of the elevator or rev up your household chores. Consistency is key.

2. Exercise combats health conditions and diseases

Worried about heart disease? Hoping to prevent high blood pressure? No matter what your current weight is, being active boosts high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the “good” cholesterol, and it decreases unhealthy triglycerides. This one-two punch keeps your blood flowing smoothly, which decreases your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

3. Exercise improves mood

Need an emotional lift? Or need to distress after a stressful day? Physical activity stimulates various brain chemicals that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed and less anxious.

You may also feel better about your appearance and yourself when you exercise regularly, which can boost your confidence and improve your self-esteem.

4. Exercise boosts energy

Winded by grocery shopping or household chores? Regular physical activity can improve your muscle strength and boost your endurance.

Exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently. And when your heart and lung health improve, you have more energy to tackle daily chores.

5. Exercise promotes better sleep

Struggling to snooze? Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster, get better sleep and deepen your sleep. Just don’t exercise too close to bedtime, or you may be too energized to go to sleep.

6. Exercise puts the spark back into your sex life

Do you feel too tired or too out of shape to enjoy physical intimacy? Regular physical activity can improve energy levels and increase your confidence about your physical appearance, which may boost your sex life.

But there’s even more to it than that. Regular physical activity may enhance arousal for women. And men who exercise regularly are less likely to have problems with erectile dysfunction than are men who don’t exercise.

7. Exercise can be fun … and social!

Exercise and physical activity can be enjoyable. They give you a chance to unwind, enjoy the outdoors or simply engage in activities that make you happy. Physical activity can also help you connect with family or friends in a fun social setting.

So, take a dance class, hit the hiking trails or join a soccer team. Find a physical activity you enjoy, and just do it. Bored? Try something new or do something with friends or family.

Exercise also has these added health benefits:

· It strengthens your heart:

· It increases energy levels.

· It lowers blood pressure.

· It improves muscle tone and strength.

· It strengthens and builds bones.

· It helps reduce body fat.

· It makes you look fit and healthy.

Because strong social support is important for those with hypertension, joining a group exercise class may be beneficial. Or you can exercise with a close friend or your partner. In doing so, you will benefit from the physical activity and emotional comfort, knowing that others are supportive