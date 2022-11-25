Abimbola Adebakin – Founder/CEO at Advantage Health Africa

Abimbola Adebakin is the Founder/CEO of Advantage Health Africa. Advantage Health Africa creates a platform for collaboration and performance improvement in the health sector, with initial emphasis on retail pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

They are collaborators by nature, and all they do promotes health innovation, capacity development along the value chain in retail pharmacy, and positioning the industry to better serve its target market.

Led by Abimbola Adebakin, the team behind Advantage Health Africa is responsible for the award winning my-medicines.com (the foremost online medicines platform in Nigeria bridging access to medicines needs across the country), the Pharmacists Leadership Stimulant Programme (The PLSP) which is a joint programme with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to develop the leadership potential of intern pharmacists, and the franchise chain called ‘myPharmacy’ with the aim to support business growth of independent pharmacies by driving professional back-end processes on a performance basis.

Advantage Health Africa is driven to innovate in ways that bridge the gaps of access to healthcare, affordability and quality of care.

As former Associate Director at Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), she was responsible for the overall output of the department, supervision of projects for quality, timeliness and budgetary control and relationship management with clients in the public and private sectors.

She oversaw solutions development to meet market needs and liaised with other units and departments to deliver on the firm’s overall mandate and vision to be the preferred provider of training, consulting and research services to the financial services sector.

As a former consultant at Novell Consulting, she handled major restructuring projects with the Federal Ministry of Education, served as Team Lead for proposed reform and consolidation exercise in several agencies and parastatals of the FME located across Nigeria.

Adebakin was also engaged in programme coordination in development and implementation of Adopt-A-Public School (AAPS) initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education (now called the Support-A-Public School programme).

She conducted research into effectiveness of malaria control measures and challenges with current medicines distribution channels in Nigeria.

As Managing Director, Caraale Pharmacy Ltd, Abimbola Adebakin set up the company and engaged in relationship management, operations definition, recruiting, mentoring, pharmaceutical care information, development and dissemination.

Furthermore, she anchored Caraale Health Affairs Talk (CHAT) sessions across the branches designed as a community health awareness programme and dealing with disease prevention and management on a wide range of conditions.

Abimbola was also a former Chief Operating Officer at the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), The Tony Elumelu Foundation is Africa’s first port of call on entrepreneurship that propels economic and social development in the continent.