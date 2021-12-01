Estilo Da Vida announces Afrobeats Hall Of Fame Award, Walkway Of Fame

Nigerian lifestyle, tourism and hospitality consultancy firm Estilo Da Vida, announces the Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF) Awards and Induction Ceremony which is the first of its kind in Africa, created to pay homage and honour African achievements in music, which showcases the African pride of the entertainment industry to celebrate the historic and cultural significance of African music.

The ABHF will house the EkoAmore Walkway of Fame, an enclave whose aim is showcasing Nigeria’s best & exceptionality through canal waterway at the EkoAmore Walkway of Fame and Musical Fountain, which will be situated on Freedom way, Lekki where walkway stars of inductees will be engraved and also beautified by a musical fountain in the same location.

Part of the objectives of ABHF is inspiring and engaging African people through the power of African music, building a serious level of credibility, respect and acceptance across Africa and the world to celebrate the historic and cultural significance of African music.

Kenny Ogungbe, Chairman of ABHF’s Blue Ribbon panel, during the Media Parley held in Lagos, discussed the mission and inspiration of the Afrobeats hall of Fame, stating that the inductees were carefully selected to appreciate their contributions in the industry over the years. “Having been in the music industry for over 3 decades, myself and the other Blue Ribbon Panel members, Obi Asika, DJ Jimmy Jatt and Bankuli realised that the only way to preserve our historic culture is to celebrate our legend hence the need to have a hall of fame,” Ogungbe said.

Obi Asika, Vice Chairman of the Blue Ribbon Panel also added that the inductees for the ABHF are artists who must have made significant contributions to the development and perpetuation of music in Africa, with notable achievements recorded for the last 20 years and more in African music.

Asika explained that there are three categories for this award nomination which are the early influencers that include the likes of Tunde King, E.T Mensah, Onisha Native Orchestra, E.C Arinze, Victor Olaiya, Mamman Chata and Bobby Benson; the mid influencer category which includes Chief Osita Osadebe, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Rex Lawson, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Dan Maraya Jos, Peacocks Guitar Band International, Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makemba, Salif Keita and Bala Mila and the Modern influencer which is up for voting having the likes of 2face Idibia, Onyeka Onwenu, Awilo Longomba, The Remedies, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and a host of others

Nigerian music legend Tony ‘Akatakpo’ Odili will be getting special recognition for his lifetime achievement in the music industry as far back as 70 years ago.

The voting process and selection of the Modern Influencer category will be overseen by The Blue Ribbon Panel who will be tasked with selecting inductee nominees each year.

Also speaking at the event, Oluwaforijimi Jimmy Amu popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, who is a member of the Blue Ribbon Panel, said there would be a Non-performing category where resourceful talents who contributed to the development of African music like songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on the expansion of African music and talents who ensured the creation, distribution and global appreciation of African music will be recognized.

DJ Jimmy Jatt further said that early pioneers artists like Bobby Benson and Ike Dairo, whose music pre-dated Afrobeats but had an impact on the evolution of the music genre and inspired its current leading artists will also be celebrated. “The idea behind the Afrobeats Hall of Fame is to honour the artistry and contributions made by the veterans who have played major roles in the dissemination and creation of African music globally,” Amu said.

Bringing this idea to life, Abiola Akinlonu, the Managing Director, Estilo Da Vida, mentioned that Afrobeats Hall of Fame is not just an award but an induction ceremony and the first of its kind in Africa.

“Estilo Da Vida lifestyle and cultural icon are conceived to bring back confidence and highlight the best of us, that is, the people, heritage, future and culture via cutting edge platforms,” Akinlonu said.

The Amore – Hall of Fame will preserve all accurate information of African musical legends whose stars have been imprinted on the walkway to educate the general public and honour these legends and will be centred on educating people on the discovery of African sounds by these musical legends, their propagation, heritage, and cultural value.

“The EkoAmore walkway of fame monument will be an enclave we can all be proud of, therefore this partnership is a special purpose vehicle showing the best of contemporary Nigeria bringing the African culture fused with the best of the western soul and jazz,” Akinlonu added.