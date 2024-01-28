Davido joins Kizz Daniel to release ‘Twe Twe’ remix

Nigeria’s afrobeat singer, Kizz Daniel has joined forces with Davido to unveil the remix of his hit single, ‘Twe Twe’.

Following their last collaboration since 2018 on ‘One Ticket’, this dynamic remix sees the two Nigerian superstars merging their unparalleled talents to deliver a musical experience that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Since its original release on the 12th of December, ‘Twe Twe’ has gone on to spend several weeks as the number-one song on the official Nigeria charts, the number-one song on the radio and the most streamed song on Youtube.

The remix not only looks to reintroduce the beloved ‘Twe Twe’ but also infuses it with the dynamic energy and distinct styles of both artists. The result is a fresh and exciting musical experience that resonates with a diverse audience.

A source close to the artiste claimed the music video set to drop soon directed by Visionary Nigerian Director, TG Omori. With the director’s pedigree, Nigerian music lovers will surely expect an immersive visual journey that complements the pulsating richness of the track.

As the ‘Twe Twe’ remix looks to make waves, the video amplifies the impact of the track, creating a multimedia experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression on audiences across the globe.

‘Twe Twe’ Remix is available for streaming on all digital platforms.