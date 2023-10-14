Kizz Daniel explains what went down in Ivory Coast

Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, responded to reports that he was arrested in Ivory Coast for refusing to perform at a gig despite receiving payment.

The Nigerian musician, who experienced a similar situation in Tanzania last year, claimed that even though his agent and the client signed a contract that stated “no money, no performance,” he travelled to play for free.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Kizz Daniel revealed this and said that the show’s promoters had given them an excuse—a “bank transaction delay.”

However, he said that upon arriving in the West African nation, his team was attacked backstage, forcing him to stop before getting his performance money.

“The agent signed my contract which states “no money no performance”

“I agreed to fly in regardless, after so many appeals and of cuz excuses on bank transfer delay with the promise of receiving the money upon arrival in Abidjan

“Till now no payment, not even the alleged amount mentioned I still chose to support CAF and went ahead to the venue to perform without payment, but unfortunately my 3-minute performance slot was up.

“My team were assaulted backstage and I decided to take my leave

“I am not arrested by CAF OR DETAINED WHATSOEVER. I AM FINE AND HEADING TO LONDON FOR MY SHOW NOV 12, OVO ARENA, WEMBLEY.”