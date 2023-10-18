Davido, Asake, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Flytime Fest 2023 has officially announced its star-studded lineup, set to feature some of the hottest names in the global music scene. The festival, powered by beverage giant Coca-Cola, is gearing up to take the Nigerian entertainment industry by storm. The event is scheduled to take place from 21st to 25th of December at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

The headlining acts for this year’s Flytime Fest read like a who’s who of the contemporary music world. Leading the pack is Davido, whose 2023 album ‘Timeless’ has been a global success. His infectious beats and magnetic performances have earned him a devoted global fan base. Joining him on the main stage will be the Asake, whose chart-topping hits from his sophomore album ‘Work Of Art’ have been dominating the airwaves.

Also gracing the festival will be talents of American rapper Lil Durk and the chart-topping sensation Roddy Ricch, ensuring that this year’s Flytime Fest celebrates the best in the music industry as well as commemorate the 50 years of hip hop. Other headlining acts include Bnxn, Fave, Fireboy, Mayorkun, Brazy, Wurld and Iyanya with other artists yet to be announced.

Flytime Fest has firmly established itself as one of the most eagerly anticipated events on Nigeria’s entertainment calendar, drawing music enthusiasts and fans from across the nation and abroad. This annual music festival has become a hallmark of the vibrant and ever-evolving music scene in Nigeria.

With its unique blend of local and international talent, Flytime Fest embodies the spirit of diversity and cross-cultural celebration, showcasing the best of Nigerian musical talent while also providing a platform for international artists to connect with their enthusiastic Nigerian fan base.

This announcement comes at a time when Nigeria’s music industry is experiencing a surge in the popularity of music festivals. The country’s vibrant cultural landscape, coupled with a growing appetite for live music experiences, has paved the way for the emergence of a thriving festival culture.

The partnership between Flytime Fest and Coca-Cola signifies the growing corporate interest in supporting and promoting Nigeria’s burgeoning music festival industry. With the growing popularity of music, corporate brands continue to tap into the creative industry as a means of further exposure and marketing.

As anticipation continues to build, fans are advised to stay tuned for further updates and ticket information, as Flytime Fest 2023 promises to be an event that will leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s ever-evolving music landscape.