Burna Boy snubbed as Kendrick Lamar swoops BET Hip Hop Award categories

Burna Boy was poised to achieve a historic record as the Nigerian artist with the most nominations at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. However, when the awards ceremony concluded at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, he did not secure a victory in any of the six categories for which he was nominated.
Kendrick Lamar, American rapper and songwriter emerged the night’s biggest winner, taking home four awards on October 3 which was later broadcast October 10. The rapper swept every category he was nominated in, winning hip hop artist of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and video director of the year, alongside his collaborator Dave Free.
A list of artists went home with two awards, including Drake & 21 Savage (hip hop album of the year for Her Loss and best duo or group); Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (best collaboration and impact track for “All My Life”); Lil Uzi Vert (song of the year and best hip hop video for “Just Wanna Rock”); and Metro Boomin (producer of the year and DJ of the year).
Cardi B and 21 Savage entered the show as the lead nominees, with 12 apiece; while Cardi was snubbed, 21 Savage scored the two awards above.
The award show which was hosted by Fat Joe featured performances by Sexyy Red, GloRilla, City Girls and DaBaby, as well as LL Cool J and Rakim’s tribute to the night’s I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl and a So So Def 30th-anniversary tribute featuring Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Chingy, Bow Wow, Da Brat and more.
Here is the full list
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
Glorilla
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
Coi, Coi Leray
God Did, DJ Khaled
WINNER: Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
Jackman, Jack Harlow
Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Video
WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
“30,” Nas
WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
“Champions,” NLE Choppa
“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
City Girls
DJ Drama & Jeezy
WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage
Earthgang
Larry June & The Alchemist
Quavo & Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
DaBaby
Drake
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
WINNER: Ice Spice
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
Atl Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
WINNER: Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
DaBaby & Reel Goats
WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
WINNER: Metro Boomin
Best Hip Hop Platform
AllHipHop
WINNER: Caresha Please
Drink Champs
Hiphop Dx
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
Hustler of the Year
21 Savage
WINNER: 50 Cent
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Caresha
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
WINNER: Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best International Flow
Aka (South Africa)
WINNER: Black Sherif (Ghana)
Central Cee (UK)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)