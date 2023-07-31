BurnaBoy surpasses 3 million in 3 days with ‘Big 7’ video

As Burna Boy continues to tear down record streams and live music attendance globally, there is no doubt the ripple effect will trickle down to his streaming numbers on audio and video platforms. The video version of his latest single, ‘Big 7’, has been streamed more than 3 million times on the video platform ‘YouTube’ in just three days of its release.

On its release day, the single broke the opening day record by a Nigerian artist on Spotify. The rap single garnered 841,000 streams in its opening 24 hours, surpassing the Nigerian record of 789,000 streams held by his Afrobeats counterpart Davido’s ‘Over Dem’.

The Nigerian music sensation continues to dominate the global music scene with his latest release, ‘Big 7,’ following the roaring success of his first 2023 track, ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World.’ The new single has quickly made its mark, smashing records and reaffirming Burna Boy’s position as the foremost digital artist from Nigeria. Notably, ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ achieved an impressive feat, boasting the third highest opening day streams ever recorded for a Nigerian song on Spotify, racking up a staggering 730,000 streams.

Also read Burnaboy, Kizz Daniel, Tems, other Nigerian artistes dominate Tingo Soundcity MVP Award 2023

According to reports, the artist’s online presence is unparalleled, as he reigns supreme as the most streamed Nigerian artist across prominent platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack, Building on the momentum of his previous successes, ‘Big 7’ is one of the leading singles from Burna Boy’s highly anticipated seventh album, ‘I Told Them,’ slated for release in August 2023.

As the world eagerly awaits the forthcoming album, Burna Boy’s unrivalled talent and global appeal continue to shape the landscape of Afrobeats and extend the genre’s influence to new heights.