Continued Entertainment emerges 2022 TurnTable’s Top 30 Music Executives list

Continued Entertainment, a Nigerian technology-driven project, content, entertainment and marketing services firm, has been listed on TurnTable’s Top 30 Music Executives of 2022.

The annual list celebrates industry players who have shaped the Nigerian music scene, both domestically and internationally in 2022.

It covers various sectors of the music industry in Nigeria; digital media, artiste management, record label, music distribution, content creation and music education, and many more.

In the list, the company emerged under the “Music Distribution” category having proved in 2022 that originality and market know-how ensures Nigerian-owned distribution companies to compete in an ever-changing local and global landscape.

According to Oye Akideinde, co-founder and chief digital officer at Continued Entertainment, 2022 was a year of creation and collaborations – music and content production, striving to develop more sustainable music ecosystems, discovering more artists, creating and investing in start-ups that solve challenges around music.

“Nigerian music underwent an unexpected digital transformation, fundamentally altering how artists functioned and provided music to their fans,” Akideinde said.

He also said the trend of international collaborations allowed Nigerian artists to exponentially increase their Digital Service Provider streaming numbers and listeners.

“We are poised to implement more strategies with Continued Entertainment so it can compete favourably with other global distros operating in Africa.”

Established in 2015, the music distribution company has been home to several musicians who have collaborated closely with, managed, and provided various services to talents including; Niniola, Waje, Sarz, Jamopyper, Ada Ehi and a host of others.

In 2023, it hopes to offer more advisory, marketing support and consultation to artists who will be able to assist more musicians in finding their paths and creating new ones.

“The business has long been at the forefront of giving emerging artists who are just getting started in the business considerable assistance, and it also offers advice to labels that work with it,” Akideinde said.