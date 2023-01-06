Motherland The Musical: Record-breaking, premium entertainment on stage

No doubt, Lagos, which is fondly called ‘Eko’ by lovers of the buzzing city, has always lived up to its billing as the entertainment capital of Nigeria.

Over the festive period, there were many offerings for fun seekers; from carols, live music concerts, art exhibitions, stage plays, beach parties, among others.

However, if there was something to be remembered by some astute fun seekers in Lagos over the festive period, it would be Motherland The Musical.

The enthralling musical had everything going for it; breaking records of other musicals and concerts of its likes in the past.

From the huge attendance, quality of cast and crew, number of days and shows, world-class venue, and the production company behind it, the musical rocked Lagos; while leaving the attendees with a memorable experience.

Taking a look at the data; a total of 130 cast and crew members (comprising 84 males and 46 females) perfectly delivered on their various responsibilities for the eight days the play staged across 14 time slots of 3pm and 7pm at Terra Kulture Arena, one of the most contemporary art, culture and entertainment hubs in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

At the end, their combined efforts saw over 10,000 attendees enthralled.

Again, the relatable storyline and proven competence of Bolanle Austen-Peters (BAP) Productions, the producers of the play, all combined to standout the musical even from similar productions of BAP.

For competence sake, the company has produced 9 plays that have been performed on 3 continents including; Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical, Fela and The Kalakuta Queens and Death and the King’s Horseman written by Wole Soyinka.

So, the world-class quality experienced by attendees at Motherland The Musical was well anticipated.

The quality also speaks volumes on the improvement in creative skills, technical areas that used to be an issue, and finishing in Nigerian theatrical productions.

Of course, the cast rocked. From Temi Otedola, Tosin Adeyemi, Kelvin Mary Ndukwe, Uzo Osimkpa among others.

Yet, huge credit goes to Bolanle Austen-Peters, an award-winning theatre and film director, who also directed the Motherland The Musical.

The storyline gives you a preview of what you have missed if you did not see the play across the festive period.

When confronted by a group of young political rallyists who are fed up with the state of the country, an Igbo man and a Fulani woman share the story of their romance starting in 1957, on the brink of Nigeria’s independence, and how the country’s history has shaped their love.

Obviously, through music, romance and necessary conversations, “Motherland the Musical” tells the story of Nigeria; the past, the present and hopes for the future.

The play is better seen than narrated because of the nostalgic feelings of the live performance, as well, it is timely as Nigeria has entered the peak of its political season.

Speaking at the wrap of the play on January 2, 2023 at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island Lagos, Bolanle Austen-Peters, director of Motherland The Musical, noted the musical is timely and mirrors the desires of the youths for true change in the country, starting with the political class which they accused of impoverishing the country with their selfish agenda, corruption and anti-masses policies.

Read also: ‘Battle on Buka Street’, ‘Ijakumo’ to screen in global cinemas

She encouraged all that missed the musical to hook onto BAP and Terra Kulture in Easter for another enthralling show of the musical.

It is also of good note that BAP Productions has also produced five movies that have been box office hits, number one on Netflix Nigeria, and have screened at film festivals all over the world. The projects have garnered numerous award nominations and wins including Best Movie West Africa at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (Collision Course) and Best Nigerian Film at the 2022 African Movie Academy Awards (Man of God).

Meanwhile,Terra Kulture Arts and Studios Limited is an educational and recreational organisation set up in 2003 to promote the richness and diversity of Nigerian languages, arts and culture.

So, be on the watch out for Motherland the Musical this Easter!