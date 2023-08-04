Consul General lauds growing US-Nigeria pact in creative industry

The United States Mission has lauded the creative industry partnership between the US and Nigeria, saying the collaboration is bringing the two countries closer together in music, film, fashion, arts, tech, professional and educational exchanges.

Speaking at the pre-award reception in honour of the 16th annual Headies Music Awards, the U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens applauded the burgeoning ties of the two countries in the creative industry.

Stevens explained that the return of the Headies award to Atlanta symbolises the Nigerian music industry’s dynamism, creativity and growing global reach. He highlighted the important role of an inclusive and sustainable creative ecosystem in advancing economic growth and strengthening bilateral people-to-people ties.

“Afrobeats is dominating the American music scene right now and we are so proud to be partnering with the Headies and the Lagos State government to work together to continue to build on our longstanding bilateral people-to-people ties through music,” the Consul General said.

“We remain committed to supporting programmes and initiatives that promote artistic expression, encourage cultural exchange, and strengthen the capacity of Nigerian artists and professionals in the creative industry,” he further said.

Read also: How Winifred Aigbogun is disrupting Nigeria’s beauty industry through innovation

The Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Amina Smaila, said that the upcoming 16th Headies Awards in Atlanta offered an opportunity to celebrate African culture, resilience, and creativity.

“Nigerian music has truly become a global force. This demonstrates the impact of Nigerian music beyond borders and its role in shaping the global cultural landscape,” Ambassador Smaila said.

Founder and the executive producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, expressed his excitement at the growing cultural and artistic exchanges between the United States and Nigeria.

He noted that the 16th Headies provides an invaluable opportunity for U.S. artists and entertainment professionals to engage with their Nigerian counterparts, foster meaningful connections and inspire new collaborations.

“Our goal is to continue to support the development of talent and nurture innovation in the music industry,” Animashaun added.