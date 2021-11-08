Collaborations in entertainment will lead to win-win – Linomrlion

Turkey-based Nigerian Instagram comedian and influencer, Wemimo Iyiola Samson AKA Linomrlion has called for more symbiotic relationships in the showbiz industry, claiming that collaborations across the entertainment spectrum will lead to a win-win situation for every player in the showbiz, musician, actor or comedian.

“A lot of artistes have many dimensions to their creativity, and the possibilities are evident when they collaborate with other creative-minded people in different areas of entertainment,” he said.

Continuing, Linomrlion avowed: “Don’t forget that I started as a musician, but today, I am known more for comedy; that doesn’t mean that I have lost my musical talent. No, I have simply discovered and deepened my comedy talents.”

On what fans should expect from him, Linomrlion asserted: “Surely, more series of COL will drop in the weeks ahead, and I have other productions in the pipeline.”

Linomrlion put his fans on standby for a deluge of skits as he had earlier promised.

He asserted in the wake of the release of the sixth episode of his Church of Lamba (COL) comedy series. The latest episode, a five-minute satire titled “Pastor’s Strike Back,” in which Pastor Jibiti took revenge on his wayward congregation was released on November 4 and had within days garnered thousands of views on Youtube.

Linomrlion who starred as the Faaji Alhaji in the skit, avowed there are more skits on the way for his fans and followers.

“I have promised my fans that the last quarter of the year is going to be funfilled; I am working round the clock to ensure that there will be no dull moments for my fans,” he said.

Since September, he has released four episodes of the COL series, as well as other skits, notably the one he featured Afropop singer, Teni, released on Youtube on October 25.

The comedian, while giving the assurances also reminded his followers of the importance of subscribing to his Youtube channels.

“Producing content is not a problem because of my commitment to keeping my fans happy, moreso, there are lots of artistes, comedians and actors who are willing to collaborate in shooting comedy skits, but we also need encouragement from our fans and followers, and one of the ways to encourage us is to view and subscribe to our channels as the contents are dropped,” he said.