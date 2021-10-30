Why I set up Grace Nation Global Entertainment – Honorable Exkid

Onuora Chibueze Paul, also known as Honorable Exkid, a business-savvy entrepreneur has explained the reason he set up his thriving entertainment company, Grace Nation Global Entertainment Ltd.

He said his passion for music made him set up Nation Global Entertainment, a record label and a showbiz company that is focused on nurturing music artists and comedians.

Honourable Exkid said: “I have always wanted to own a record label, hence, when the time came for me to make a decision about my entrepreneurial direction, it was not difficult for me to show business.”

Presently, Grace Nation Global Entertainment Ltd has gained a foothold with songs by Deity, the label’s leading artiste, making it to DJ’s mix played in clubs and at parties.

Honorable Exkid has demonstrated dynamics in the way he has transformed from a neophyte to a business-savvy entrepreneur under three years.

Honourable ExKid, a native of Ogbu in Umueri, Anambra State, has shown his enterprising spirit right from when he was a student at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, and was active in politics as one of the representatives of the institution’s Student Union Government.

But after completing his national diploma, he had redirected his passion to entrepreneurship and successfully opened his first business in 2017.

Today, he is the founder and CEO of two thriving business entities. The Grace Nation Building, his first business venture is focused on marketing and supply of building materials including cement, wood and rods, while Grace Nation Global Entertainment is a record label and a showbiz company that is focused on nurturing music artistes and comedians.

“Right from when I was a kid, music has always been my thing.

“Everybody around me knew of my love for music, that was what earned me my nickname, ExKid (in reference to Wizkid) while I was on campus.”