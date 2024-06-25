Ckay, Focalistic to headline ‘Music for Wildlife’ concert

The Wild Africa Fund, a global non-profit, has launched “Music for Wildlife,” a dynamic concert series bringing African artistes together to protect the continent’s iconic wildlife.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, the NGO said the concert will be held this weekend with OAS1SONE, a premium live, on-demand content and live experiences network on Trace TV broadcast channels and streaming platform.

The Wild Africa Fund said Music for Wildlife now sees Africa’s creative talent and natural heritage celebrated globally, reaching more than 350 million people.

According to the organisers, through the intimate concert series, audiences will meet Africa’s finest musicians, including chart-topping stars such as Musa Keys, CKay, Focalistic, and a multitude of other stars as well as the latest emerging talent, as they tell the story of their music, lives, careers and inspirations, and express their passion for endangered species.

“Each concert also includes special features from African and international stars from music entertainment, sports, comedy, television, and film like Davido, 2Baba, Jacky Chan, Boity, Alex Iwobi, Stonebwoy, Emmanuella, Yao Ming, Sir Richard Branson, Morgan Heritage, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Stephanie Linus, Djimon Hounsou, and many others,” the statement reads.

“Featuring over 150 musicians from across the continent, Music for Wildlife harnesses the emotive power of music to raise awareness and inspire action for wildlife protection. Never has the need been more urgent for relevant, creative ways to help society connect with conservation.

“Africa, home to a quarter of the world’s biodiversity, faces enormous challenges – from poaching to habitat loss and the illegal wildlife trade to climate change and human-wildlife conflict. Wildlife populations calling the continent home have plunged by 66% in the last 50 years according to WWF’s Living Planet Report.

“Once home to rhinos, giraffes, and cheetahs, Nigeria faces rapid biodiversity loss rates. With just 50 West African lions, about 100 Cross River gorillas, and a couple hundred elephants, many species stand on the brink. According to the UN, the country also has the highest rate of deforestation in the world, losing 3.7% of vitally important forest each year, and has emerged as an export hub for the illegal trade in pangolin scales and ivory.

“But Africa is not staying silent. From Johannesburg to Lagos, Accra to Windhoek, artists raise their voices, speak out against the threats facing wildlife, and inspire their audiences to connect with their wild spaces in national parks. Nigeria’s musicians, 2Baba, Ckay, Laycon, 2Baba, and more, are especially vocal and are working with Wild Africa as part of a wider campaign beyond Music for Wildlife. They’re taking a stand against illegal bushmeat, deforestation, the illegal wildlife trade and promoting wildlife tourism. And it’s having an impact.”

Focalistic, one of the early pioneers of Amapiano and multi-award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and global superstar, said: “Africans should care about protecting wildlife. Wildlife and national parks create a lot of jobs in Africa, such as attracting tourists from across the world. Let’s use music and arts, to protect our amazing wildlife.”

Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and executive chairman of the Trace Group, noted: “African artists are very powerful voices and can make the difference to raise awareness for better wildlife protection in Africa. Trace is proud to open its global network to host the Music for Wildlife shows that perfectly align with our values and initiatives.”

“We are excited to partner with Trace in the launch of Music for Wildlife across their varied and far-reaching channels. This collaboration allows us to leverage the power of music to connect with a continent-wide and even global audience, turning up the volume on the issues that affect not only wildlife but the natural foundation on which human life depends,” said Peter Knights, Wild Africa CEO.