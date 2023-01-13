Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is face of Dior’s handbag campaign

Dior, a French luxury fashion house has signed Nigerian Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as the face of its latest handbag campaign, tagged The Lady 95.22, dedicated to a new variation of the classic Lady Dior bag popularized by Diana, Princess of Wales.

In a video posted by Dior’s official page on Twitter, Adichie posed in a black pantsuit and a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “We Should All Be Feminists.” The bag was launched on January 12th, with a global campaign featuring a cast of exceptional women from the realms of art, cinema, sports, literature, fashion, and music.

The Lady 95.22 made its debut at the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 ready-to-wear show at the fashion house. Its unique name refers to both the year of its creation (1995) and the year of its revival (1995). (2022). With its Macro and Maxicannage motifs, soft curves, and signature charms, this new bag offers a contemporary reinvention of Lady Dior’s iconic lines.

Read also: Ngozi Zoe Adebiyi launches second book Growing!

In the campaign video, Adichie talks about feminism and femininity while presenting the House’s timeless new must-have.

“I feel happiest when I am surrounded by the people I love—by my family, by my friends. I think I just light up.I think femininity and feminism have often been seen as mutually exclusive.

“And so, I think for a long time, people felt that being a feminist meant somehow to reject everything to do with femininity. Right so, you have to in some ways, kind of appropriate a man to be a feminist, and I don’t think so at all. I think that femininity and feminism actually complement each other,” she said.