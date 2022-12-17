Ngozi Zoe Adebiyi launches second book Growing!

Riding on her successful human resources career, first publishing and life experiences, Ngozi Zoe Adebiyi added another feather to her cap as she joined the league of second-time authors recently.

The second-time publisher, human resources leader/executive coach and founder/lead consultant of Outsideln HR, gathered high profile dignitaries in Lekki Lagos on December 12, 2022 for the launch of her second book, which is unique in the sense of combining music with writing.

Entitled ‘Growing!’, the brand new transformational personal development book utilizes ‘receptive music therapy’ which involves listening to music to change one’s mood or for relaxation.

The new book is truly unique because it is attached to a flat sound box (using batteries), which contains 12 full songs and 1 spoken word (affirmation) to compliment the wisdom in its 15 chapters. An on-the-go companion that inspires one’s work and life, Growing! is a collection of musings that causes its readers to reflect, draw strength from to keep growing!

Speaking at the book launch, the author said, “It is a music book with multi-dimensional intent of inspiring career people across cadres, entrepreneurs at any stage of their journey and everyone in between! Young or old, Growing! is for you. The book empowers growth as it brings with it a latent potency that causes one to pause, take it in, think, leap and be inspired.”

Adebiyi, a second-time publisher, human resources leader/Executive Coach and Founder/ Lead Consultant of Outsideln HR, informed that the new book, which is a sequel to her maiden publication –serves its reader a brain and soul sandwich with a musical nourishment twist.

She listed some of the things that readers will learn from the book to include how to more intentional, ways to leverage strength despite challenging situations, how to build belief in one’s star qualities, how to tap into the breadth and dept of African resources from an individual standpoint etc.

According to Adebiyi, “all the nuggetsspeak to a particular aspect of live and living, whether it is the ‘Under the African Skies’ that speaks to the richness that abounds in Africa and how it could inspire us to appreciate our potentials, or the ‘Find Your Happy’ chapter that tries to conceptualize happiness and how we could find true happiness, or ‘The Land is Greener’ that speaks to the use of positivism to deal with the feelings of hopelessness when they want to overcome you about Nigeria.”

Read also: New Book ‘Inspired by Dodo’ shares insights on healthy routines for mental health

Growing! is a collection of 15 super-sized nuggets that individually inspire from outside in. Each of the nuggets is delivered alongside a musical track carefully selected to help the reader in arriving at the destination the author has intended for him or her. The musical collection is boundless – classic, contemporary, religious, local, foreign etc. – by many notable names including, Cobhams Asuquo, Mike Okri, Tuface Idibia, Leeann Womack, Beethoven, Paul Simon and a host of other musicians.

Ngozi Zoe Adebiyi said that the nuggets are largely inspired by her personal and professional experience of over 24 years in human resources and consulting, and as an internationally certified professional coach with almost 1000 coaching hours. She was listed in 2019 as a New Wealth Creator (female entrepreneurs who have created significant impact in their respective sectors by pioneering their organizations in generating new untapped streams of income) by Forbes Woman Africa. She was also named the HR Person of the Year 2020 by the HR People magazine.

The book is published in colourful hard cover and comes with a sound system that is powered by two “AAA” batteries. It engages the reader who is called upon, from time to time, to make entries into the book to customize his or her reading and listening experience.

The book launch was attended by many book lovers, renowned human resources managers from the various sub-sectors of the economy, government functionaries among others.