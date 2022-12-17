New Book ‘Inspired by Dodo’ shares insights on healthy routines for mental health

According to Taiwo Obindo, the President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), more than 60 million Nigerians are suffering from mental illnesses.

Although the country has made significant advances in challenging public health problems, health-related policy development and legislation in trying to achieve health for all policy, there have been challenges with regard to mental health services.

This minimal attention has reinforced a sensitization from well-meaning Nigerians who are otherwise known as ‘Mental Health Advocates’.

Speaking at a Mental Health Conference, Olalekan ImisiOluwa Owonikoko, Author and Mental Health Advocate, gave an insight on how his love for Dodo (Yoruba’s traditional plantain delicacy) influenced his new book, “Inspired by Dodo”.

“Insipred by Dodo draws inspiration from my love for Dodo, and my work helping young people achieve a healthy mental state and the hesitation to pursue fulfilment in a bid to stay safe and realistic, and how that sabotages our mental health and the little things that give us the most relief”

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while running our day-to-day lives is extremely important and as the popular saying goes “Being Healthy & Fit Isn’t a Fad or a Trend, It’s a Lifestyle.”

This was one of the messages reiterated at the conference by Olusola Owonikoko, executive director, Stanforte Edge, while pointing out cultural apathy to the intentionality behind the food we eat, and its longtime effect on our overall well-being.

In the same vein, Rhoda Robinson, Executive Director, Hacey Health Initiative, emphasised the importance of intentional daily living as a means to enhance productivity on an individual and on a larger national scale.

ImisiOluwa further explained how his love for cooking is therapeutic for him and how it has also influenced his writing about love languages and the many ‘loves’ people miss out on because they were spoken in a different language.

He also implored the guests and readers to learn more collection of his thoughts on mental health via https://inspiredbydodo.com.ng/