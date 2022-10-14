Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ peaks at No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Burna Boy has achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as his hit song “Last Last” tops the chart for the week ending October 15.

According to the Luminate report, the song moved up from second place after receiving 9% more plays in the week ending October 9 on U.S.-monitored R&B/hip-hop stations, according to Luminate.

The Afrobeat singer’s second career entry offers him his first Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart-topper. The first is “Ye,” which previously peaked at No. 26 in 2019. With its rise, “Last Last” also ends Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, which had been at No. 1 for a historic 14 weeks prior to this week.

Additionally, the new champion uses a sample to send an old R&B hit to the top. Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” which peaked at No. 6 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay in 2001, is heavily sampled in the heartbreak anthem.

Read also: Kenny Blaq, Toyin Lawani, others headline Tobems media’s Unlock Naija

Being the genre’s third No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay in the past year, after the 10-week reign of Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring Tems, beginning last November and a one-week visit for CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” in February, “Last Last” to the Afrobeat genre’s mounting presence on R&B/hip-hop radio .

“Last Last” also ranks at No. 2 on the latest Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs chart with the track previously reaching eight weeks at No. 1 from July to September.

Elsewhere, “Last Last” holds at its current No. 8 peak on Rhythmic Airplay, with a 9% improvement in weekly plays.

Thanks to its strength at R&B/hip-hop and rhythmic radio, “Last” advances 29-24 on the all-genre Radio Songs chart. There, it surges 18% to 22.3 million in total radio audience. Radio airplay, in turn, helps the track lift 49-44 on the Billboard Hot 100, which combines radio airplay with sales and streams to arrive at its rankings.