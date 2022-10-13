Kenny Blaq, Toyin Lawani, others headline Tobems media’s Unlock Naija

Toyin Lawani, Kaffy, Denrele, Reminisce and Kenny Blaq, among many other celebrities headlined the 2nd edition of Unlock Naija Independence show, which was held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, on October 3.

The show, which was organised by Tosin Obembe’s Tobems Media, in conjunction with Fryda, featured musical performance, comedy, dance, retro fashion show, dance, and stage play by Crown troupe of Africa.

Speaking with newsmen, Obembe, the Managing Director of Tobems Media, stated that Nigeria is a work in progress, and therefore, a need to rekindle the values of the country arises.

Obembe said the essence of the independent celebration should not be forgotten, noting that there is hope for the country.

He said: “As Nigeria turns 62, there is a need to rekindle the values of its people and also celebrate the nation’s core essence. Unlock Naija is a unique concept to give Nigeria the platform to remember the legendary and the historic events that characterizes the nation.

“There are so many potentials to unlock in Nigeria and as Nigerians, we must put in the efforts to harness the opportunities embedded in the nation.

“This has been a yearly programme that showcases the rich culture of the country across the entertainment sector. From Fashion, dance, music, comedy, stage play, among many others. Entertainment is a unifying factor, and we are trying to embolden that with unlocking Naija.”