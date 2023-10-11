Burna Boy snubbed as Lamar swoops BET Hip Hop awards

Burna Boy was poised to achieve a historic record as the Nigerian artist with the most nominations at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. However, when the awards ceremony concluded at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, he did not secure a victory in any of the six categories for which he was nominated.

Kendrick Lamar, American rapper and songwriter emerged the night’s biggest winner, taking home four awards on October 3 which was later broadcast October 10. The rapper swept every category he was nominated in, winning hip hop artist of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and video director of the year, alongside his collaborator Dave Free.

A list of artists went home with two awards, including Drake & 21 Savage (hip hop album of the year for Her Loss and best duo or group); Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (best collaboration and impact track for “All My Life”); Lil Uzi Vert (song of the year and best hip hop video for “Just Wanna Rock”); and Metro Boomin (producer of the year and DJ of the year).

Cardi B and 21 Savage entered the show as the lead nominees, with 12 apiece; while Cardi was snubbed, 21 Savage scored the two awards above.

The award show which was hosted by Fat Joe featured performances by Sexyy Red, GloRilla, City Girls and DaBaby, as well as LL Cool J and Rakim’s tribute to the night’s I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl and a So So Def 30th-anniversary tribute featuring Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Chingy, Bow Wow, Da Brat and more.

Here is the full list

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla

Coi, Coi Leray

God Did, DJ Khaled

WINNER: Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman, Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact Track

“30,” Nas

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba

“Champions,” NLE Choppa

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

WINNER: Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

WINNER: Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

WINNER: Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

WINNER: 50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

WINNER: Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best International Flow

Aka (South Africa)

WINNER: Black Sherif (Ghana)

Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)