Burna Boy drops new single “Higher,” reflects on success

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy is back with his first single of 2024, “Higher.”

The song features an Amapiano sound and lyrics expressing gratitude for life, success, and family. The single reflects Burna Boy’s recent time spent in his hometown of Port Harcourt, where he engaged in humanitarian work.

“Higher” follows a groundbreaking 2023 for the artist, marked by a historic performance at the Grammys and record-breaking tours in the US and Canada. Burna Boy also made history as the first African artist to headline a stadium in the UK in 2023, and he’s set to do it again at London Stadium on June 29, 2024.

With his continued success and new music, Burna Boy shows no signs of slowing down.

He also became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated as a lead artist outside the global music categories at the Grammys for his hit single ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ which features 21 Savage and got the nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Burna Boy also recently set a record for the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States and the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Canada.

Burna Boy is scheduled for a historic return to London Stadium on June 29, 2024. This performance will mark his second time headlining at the venue, further solidifying his groundbreaking achievement as the first African artist to headline a stadium concert in the UK, which he accomplished in 2023.