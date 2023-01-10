Burna Boy and Wizkid to headline first Afro Nation U.S. festival

Popular Nigeria Afrobeat artists Burna Boy and Wizkid are set to headline Afro Nation, the first United States edition of the Afrobeats-focused music festival in Miami on May 27th and 28th.

The first slate of performers also includes Nigerian artists Rema and Asake, along with celebrated dancehall musician Beenie Man, and up-and-comers CKay, BNXN, Dadju, Black Sherif, and others.

According to the organiser, Afro Nation is an annual celebration of music from across the African diaspora, that highlights the best in Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, Amapiano, and other Black-led musical genres.

Previous editions have taken place in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean since the brand launched in 2019.

Last year, the festival marked its North American debut with Afro Nation Puerto Rico, as well as its return to Portugal for the second time and Ghana, for the first time since 2019.