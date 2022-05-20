Buga becomes the most shazamed song in the world

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel has added his name to the list of artists whose songs are the most Shazamed globally with his new single Buga.

Released earlier in May, the song leads the top 200 global list with other Afrobeats singers like Rema, Tems, Fireboy DML, Pheelz, and BNXN, at number 12,15, 29, and 41 on the top 50 list respectively. The groovy track with a feel-good chorus and a characteristic dance step by Kizz Daniels, produced by Blaise Beatz and featuring Tekno, has widespread appeal on streaming and social media platforms.

The increasing number of Afrobeats artists reaching the top of the global list on these platforms is proof of the genre’s general expansion and acceptability, with leading brands, investors, and foreign artists tapping into the genre’s rising popularity.

Shazam on their Twitter handle posted “Big congrats to @KizzDaniel!! #Buga is the most Shazamed song in the world,”. The song since its release has made numerous Apple music lists in 13 countries Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, Chad, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Gambia & Malawi.

Ckays’ ‘Love Nwantiti,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan,’ Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol’ (Sip), Pheelz’s ‘Finesse,’ Buju Bnxn’s ‘Finesse,’ and several other Nigerian songs have already earned Shazam Music’s global number one spot.

Buga shared the top 5 spots with international acts such as “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Love Story” by India, “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, and “First Class” by Jack Harlow. Back in September 2021 Wizkid and Ckay topped Shazam’s US list that had Lil Nas x, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran among the top 10.