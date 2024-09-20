Beyond the crown: Miss Universe Nigeria plays up need for reforms

Chidinma Adetshina’s controversial path to winning the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 crown has highlighted issues within the beauty pageant industry. While some celebrate her victory as a triumph over adversity, others argue that it underscores the need for greater transparency, inclusivity, and a focus on empowering women beyond physical beauty.

Her journey—from facing identity challenges in South Africa to winning Nigeria’s national title— has sparked calls for reforms in the pageant system.

The Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant began with registration opening on June 1 and closing on June 30. Twenty-four delegates were selected to represent Nigerian states. The competition featured an online voting system, where the top three contestants with the highest votes would automatically secure spots among the top 10 finalists.

However, on August 9th, 2024, controversy emerged regarding Chidinma Adetshina’s nationality and allegations of identity theft against her mother by South African authorities. Adetshina, a finalist in the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, faced backlash from the South African public, who demanded her removal. Following this, she withdrew from the competition, igniting an online feud between South Africans and Nigerians.

Hours after her withdrawal, Guy Murray-Bruce, national director of Miss Universe Nigeria, invited Adetshina to join the ongoing 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. This was despite the competition being midway through the voting process. In the invitation, Murray-Bruce stated, “This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage, and we believe you would be an outstanding contender.”

Adetshina accepted the offer and competed as Miss Taraba, receiving support from Nigerians who rallied behind her with their votes. Meanwhile, Ufa Dania, competing as Miss Kwara, the competition’s only plus-sized contestant, garnered widespread support from South Africans, who began following the competition after Adetshina’s participation. As the vote was open to international audiences, Dania secured 26 percent of the votes, with Adetshina closed behind at 24 percent.

During the finale, it was revealed that the top three voted delegates were Ufa Dania (Miss Kwara), Edeifo Aikhuele (Miss Edo), and Chidinma Adetshina (Miss Taraba). However, Dania did not make the top five, though she was awarded the ‘Most Charismatic” title.

The final five selected by the judges included: Miss Edo, Miss Anambra, Miss Ondo, Miss Rivers, and Miss Taraba. Ultimately, Adetshina claimed the crown, succeeding the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, and securing N10 million and other prizes. She will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico in November.

For many Nigerians, Adetshina’s victory felt like a symbolic win over South Africans, who had rejected her participation in their pageant despite having lived there for over 23 years. Fans took to social media, with Gracey, an X user, saying, “South Africans can continue crying because Chidinma Adetshina is Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.”

Another X user, UTDDancelord tweeted, “Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has emerged as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024. 220 Million citizens against the little South Africa of 60 million.”

Chinyere Odinaka, founder of Maureio Ushering Agency and a modelling expert, supported the judges’ decision, stating that Adetshina was the best candidate to represent Nigeria on the international stage despite the controversy.

Odinaka emphasised that Silverbird, the organising body, has produced numerous talents for international competitions and trusts the fairness of the process.

However, some experts and enthusiasts questioned the decision, citing concerns over fairness.

Tosin Silverdam, a popular TikToker, expressed skepticism, saying, “I knew they were going to give it to her, it was predictable but why? The other girls started from scratch. Are the organisers doing it for clout? Or are they doing it to spite South Africans?”

Adebukola Adeogun of Bukola Neville Limited criticised Adetshina’s late entry, suggesting that her win was predetermined. Adeogun highlighted the lack of inclusivity in the pageant, noting the absence of contestants with disabilities and a need for greater diversity.

“What about persons with disabilities (PWD)? There is no inclusion, no diversity, or ethnicity. If they wanted to go there and get recognised by the international body, then they would think of the PWDs,” Adeogun said.

Adeogun argued that the competition should prioritise ‘full-blown Nigerians’ with a track record of social impact, rather than individuals with limited ties to the country.

A TikTok user, Lassanahs, also questioned Adetshina’s identification as a Nigerian before the controversy and criticised the beauty industry’s value chain.

“There is no reason to have called her knowing that people paid N25,000 for the form. In South Africa, there are model academies, but in Nigeria, we have so many aspiring models who later end up at ushering jobs that don’t pay well. Billboard and magazine covers that belong to the models are taken by celebrities, actresses, and music artists. There is no future for people who call themselves models,” Lassanahs said.

Osiremiza Oyofo, a health, wellness, and beauty expert, asserted that Adetshina’s composure in handling the controversies surrounding her Miss South Africa withdrawal demonstrated the resilience and grace needed to win.

However, she acknowledged that Silverbird has some explaining to do for Nigerians who questioned the fairness of the process. Oyofo noted that the beauty industry in Nigeria lacks structure and is often dismissed as frivolous, despite its potential to change lives, especially for women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

What’s in it for the organisers?

Ben Bruce, founder of Silverbird Group, addressed the controversy during a pre-show interview, stating, “Every Nigerian stranded anywhere in the world has the opportunity to redeem themselves and to shine. For Silverbird, every young girl who is a star has an obligation for a fair hearing.”

When asked if he had a favourite during the interview, Bruce said that for the organisation, the goal was to win the international competition of Miss World and Miss Universe, and his favourite can only be the one who has what it takes to win those international events and fly Nigeria’s flag high.

In post-victory interviews, Adetshina had emphasised that “the crown is not just for beauty but is a call for action, and that is unity.”

All eyes will be on Adetshina now as she embarks on her next challenge, representing Nigeria at the international competition in Morocco this November.