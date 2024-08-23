Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA vies for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 crown

The Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant was not widely noticed by Nigerians until the controversy surrounding Chidinma Adetshina’s withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant. This led to an invitation for her to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she accepted.

Despite this drama, some delegates have excelled in the pageantry industry, including Edeifo Aikhuele, the Edo State delegate and the inaugural Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2023 winner. Aikhuele aims to win the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 crown to further her advocacy and charity work, particularly in children’s rights to education and healthcare.

Aikhuele, who competes as Miss Edo, contestant number 10, in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology From Binghamton University. Professionally, she is a Senior Business Development Manager in Real Estate Banking.

Aikhuele is a first-generation American, values her Nigerian heritage, and actively maintains a strong connection to her fatherland. She believes that Nigerians should invest in their homeland for economic growth, social progress, and future generations’ betterment.

She emphasised Nigerians’ shared responsibility to contribute to their homeland’s progress, stating, “Nigeria is our ancestral home, and we must foster its growth and development.”

Aikhuele’s commitment to community and nation-building is evident in her work as Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA. Her dedication to improving children’s lives in Nigeria, particularly in education and healthcare, is central to her mission. She believes in the power of individual action to make a difference for the younger generation.

Aikhuele’s passion for advocacy stems from a personal experience with severe malaria as a child. This fuelled her mission to help Nigerian children lacking access to essential healthcare and resources. She has become an advocate for children’s rights, working to ensure they can dream, learn, and thrive. Her efforts include speaking on panels and engaging with Nigerian government officials to address these critical issues.

This year, 25 contestants will represent different states across Nigeria. Last year’s winner, Mitchel Ihezue from Imo State, went on to represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.

This year’s winner will similarly represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this November, while the runner-up will participate in the Miss Supranational pageant.

Arthur Ngwube, Brand Manager of Silverbird Group, stated that the theme for this year’s competition, ‘Digital Divas,’ reflects the growing significance of digital presence and influence. He urged the delegates to leverage technology, social media, and digital platforms in their journey toward the crown.