5 African Queens who have held Miss World title

Among the 71 editions of Miss World, Africa has produced five remarkable titleholders who have left an indelible mark on the international stage.

These queens, hailing from various African nations, including Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria, have showcased elegance and grace and served as symbols of empowerment and inspiration.

Venezuela and India have each held the title six times, while Jamaica and the UK have held it four times respectively.

Here are the 5 African Queens who have held the Miss World title

Antigone Costanda – Egypt 1954

Antigone Costanda, born November 13, 1932, in Alexandria, Egypt, gained international fame as the first Miss Egypt to win the Miss World title in 1954. Fluent in Arabic, Greek, English, Italian, and French, her linguistic skills were as impressive as her beauty.

Despite political tensions that prevented her attendance at the 1955 Miss World beauty pageant in London, her legacy endured. Beyond pageantry, she excelled in modeling and interior design, leaving an indelible mark on both industries. Antigone’s elegance and trailblazing spirit continue to inspire.

Penelope Coelen – South Africa 1958

Penelope Anne Coelen, born April 15, 1940, in Durban, South Africa, gained global recognition as the winner of Miss World 1958, marking the first major international title from Africa. Following her reign, she pursued opportunities in Hollywood but later shifted to managing her clothing line and endorsing beauty products.

She married Michel Rey, a sugarcane farmer, and had five sons. Despite personal tragedies, including the loss of her son Nicholas in a polo accident, in his memory the Nicholas Rey Foundation Trust was founded in 2007, she continued her career endeavors and philanthropic efforts.

Anneline Kriel – South Africa 1974

Anneline Kriel, born July 28, 1955, in Pretoria, South Africa, rose to fame as Miss South Africa 1974, she was the first runner-up, but fate smiled upon her when the British winner, Helen Morgan, was disqualified for being an unwed mother.

Despite controversy due to apartheid in South Africa, Anneline was crowned Miss World 1974.

Beyond pageantry, she excelled as an actress and model, earning iconic status. Her marriage to Sol Kerzner and international modeling career further enhanced her profile. Anneline’s journey reflects grace, resilience, and the ability to overcome societal challenges, inspiring women’s empowerment efforts globally.

Agbani Darego – Nigeria 2001

Agbani Darego, born December 22, 1982, in Abonnema, Nigeria. She was the first black African to win Miss World in 2001. She faced challenges early on, including her mother’s illness, but she pursued her modeling dreams from a young age.

After winning Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), she made waves at Miss Universe and then clinched the Miss World title. Her modesty and talent set her apart in pageantry. Agbani’s success led to a flourishing modeling career, including work with Trump Model Management in the USA.

Rolene Strauss – South Africa 2014

Rolene Strauss, born April 22, 1992, in Volksrust, South Africa, rose to prominence as Miss World 2014, after winning Miss South Africa 2014. A medical student at the University of the Free State, her journey to pageantry success began with winning Elite Model Look South Africa in 2007.

Beyond pageantry, she’s a coach, speaker, author, and advocate for women’s empowerment through The Strauss Foundation. Rolene’s authenticity and resilience continue to inspire women globally, embodying grace, purpose, and kindness.