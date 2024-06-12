Ayra Starr ranks 6th on Spotify’s top streamed black female artists

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has cracked the top 6 most-streamed Black female artists on Spotify, according to BusinessDay’s analysis of the platform’s data. This solidifies her growing international fanbase. With over 31.9 million monthly listeners, her music has transcended African borders and found a global audience.

This feat follows the release of her sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21’, on May 21st. The album, which features collaborations with American R&B singer Giveon and Brazilian pop star Anitta, explores themes of self-discovery and navigating young adulthood. This critically acclaimed project has likely contributed to her surging popularity on the global stage.

The report analyses the current landscape of Black female artists on Spotify, focusing on those with the highest monthly listener counts.

Rihanna 84.8 million

Data indicates that Rihanna maintained the lead position with 84.8 million monthly listeners, solidifying her dominance on the platform. Her top songs on Spotify include ‘We Found love’, ‘This is what you came for’, and ‘Umbrella’.

SZA 72.8 million

Following closely behind is SZA, who has garnered 72.8 million monthly listeners. SZA’s consistent growth is likely due to her expanding fanbase, who are drawn to her soulful sound and introspective lyrics. Six of her songs, including ‘Good Days,’ ‘Kill Bill,’ and, most recently, ‘Snooze,’ have crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Beyoncé 62.2 million

Beyoncé remains a dominant force at number three, with 62.2 million monthly listeners. Her ability to adapt to evolving trends and genres like country music in her last album ‘Cowboy Carter’ while retaining her core audience, has been a key factor in her sustained success.

Doja Cat 55.2 million

Doja Cat, known for her genre-bending style and infectious hooks, is number four with 55.2 million monthly listeners. Her playful approach to music continues to resonate with a global audience. Her top songs include ‘Kiss Me More,’ which features SZA, ‘Street,’ and ‘Paint the Town Red’ from her 2023 album, Scarlet.

Nicky Minaj 47.8 million

Nicki Minaj, the established rap artist, holds the number five spot with 47.8 million monthly listeners, a testament to her loyal fanbase. Her fierce rapping style and unapologetic persona continue to influence the genre. Songs like ‘Starship’ and ‘Bang Bang’ have reached the billion on Spotify. In March 2023, she released her highly anticipated album “Pink Friday 2,” a sequel to her iconic debut.

Ayra Starr 31.9 million

Ayra Starr showcased the global reach of music with her 31.9 million monthly listeners. Her debut album “19 & Dangerous,” released in August 2021, established her as a powerful vocalist with a knack for crafting infectious Afrobeat anthems. Starr’s sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” dropped in May 2024 and further solidified her international appeal.

Cardi B 31.5 million

Cardi B, holding steady at number seven with 31.5 million monthly listeners, maintained her position through her energetic performances and unfiltered lyrics. Beyond music, Cardi B’s massive social media presence keeps her name constantly buzzing. Her viral moments and unfiltered commentary solidify her connection with fans. Though she publicly announced that she is putting a hold on releasing a new album, fans continue to anticipate the rapper’s return.

Raye 31.5 million

Raye, a British songstress known for her smooth vocals, secures the number eight position with 31.5 million monthly listeners. This impressive feat highlights her ability to blend styles and connect with a diverse audience seamlessly. While details surrounding her next project remain undisclosed, Raye’s consistent stream of well-received singles engages her fanbase. Known for her smooth vocals and relatable lyrics, she is poised to continue carving her path in the music industry.

Tyla 30.2 million

With 30.2 million monthly listeners, South African artist Tyla’s soulful voice and captivating storytelling are gaining recognition worldwide.

Following the critical acclaim of her debut album “TYLA,” released in October 2023, Tyla continues to build momentum. With her undeniable talent and a rapidly growing international audience, the Grammy winner is poised to become a prominent voice in the global Afrobeats scene.

Summer Walker 28 million

Summer Walker, the queen of heartbreak anthems, occupies the number ten spot on Spotify with a loyal fanbase of 28 million monthly listeners. Her music continues to resonate with listeners navigating the complexities of love.

Following the immense success of her sophomore album “Still Over It,” released in February 2022, details regarding new music remain undisclosed.

Honorable mentions on the list of top black female artists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify are Alicia Keys (27.4 million), Megan Thee Stallion (26.4 million), Mariah Carey with 24.5 million, Sexxy Red with 20 million, and Nigerian singer Tems with 19.2 million monthly listeners.

In conclusion, this analysis highlights the talent and diversity among Black female artists on Spotify. These figures represent a fraction of the many successful artists reshaping the music industry.