ATLF concludes three years of promoting African tourism in Botswana

After three consecutive years in Botswana, the 7th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) & Awards (www.tourism leadership forum.africa) held at The Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort in Gaborone, Botswana, from the 3rd to the 6th of September 2024 concluded with resounding success.

Themed “Charting a new path forward for Intra-Africa travel, tourism & investments,” ATLF 2024 was officially opened by Slumber Tsogwane, vice president of the Republic of Botswana; Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general, UN Tourism; Nnaniki Wilhemina Tebogo Makwinja, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Botswana, and the AfCFTA secretariat and was hosted by Botswana Tourism Organisation in collaboration with UN Tourism, AfCFTA, BDO and Africa Tourism Partners.

Read also: Obaseki has placed Edo cultural tourism resources on global map­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­, Says Oduwa-Malaka

In his statement during the official opening of the ATLF 2024, Slumber Tsogwane, vice president of the Republic of Botswana, acknowledged ATLF’s significant role as a vehicle in boosting economic growth across the African continent. “Africa Tourism Leadership Forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that unites key stakeholders from Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors to network, share insights and devise strategies for growing intra-Africa travel and tourism while enhancing the brand equity of destination Africa”.

The ATLF hosts senior pan-African government dignitaries including Heads of States, Ministers, senior African government tourism officials, policymakers, directors of tourism, development agencies, principal and permanent secretaries, CEO’s and executives of travel, tourism, aviation, youth, startups, women in tourism, travel and hospitality companies.

ATLF 2024 was preceded by Intra – Africa Travel and Tourism Business-to-Business Sessions, Exhibition, Destination Showcase and Entrepreneurial MICE Masterclass. The Forum was attended by over 800 physical and over 2000 virtual delegates cumulatively over the four days from over 95 countries.

ATLF 2024 celebrated the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards in nine categories, recognizing the progressive contributions of individuals and organizations to the African tourism industry. The winners were selected based on their exceptional achievements in sustainability, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Roger Foster, CEO and MD of Airlink, South Africa won the Destination Africa – Lifetime Award, while Keitumetse Setlang, CEO, Botswana Tourism Organisation and Elcia Grandcourt, Director, Africa Department, UN Tourism received special recognition awards for their immense contribution to the growth of tourism in Africa.

Read also: Lagos seeks private sector partnerships to grow tourism, culture

Additionally, winners of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge were announced at the ATLF. Joseph Owiredu from Ghana emerged the winner, while Rosalia HaufikuLaudika from Namibia and Ajena Jafar took the first and second runner up positions respectively. The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge aims to empower young people to develop their projects from ideation to the implementation of bankable solutions in the tourism and travel tech sectors.