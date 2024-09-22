Obaseki has placed Edo cultural tourism resources on global map­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­, Says Oduwa-Malaka

Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, Commissioner, Arts, Culture and Tourism, (sixth from left), with some royal fathers at the event.

Amidst the pervading political atmosphere of Edo State, tourism took the centre stage as the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism recently hosted a one-day tourism stakeholders’ meeting at the Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

With the theme, ‘Rekindling our cultural nexus: Its socio-economic impact on state’, the gathering attracted quite a number of notable and cerebral guests, cutting across cultural tourism landscape, academia, business and government, as well community leaders and traditional rulers.

The event, which aimed at promoting cultural heritage and tourism offerings of the state, served as a veritable platform for the listed speakers and other stakeholders to share ideas on unlocking and harnessing the vast cultural tourism offerings of the state as potent force to drive the economic growth of the state and foster peace and harmony.

Read also:Lagos seeks private sector partnerships to grow tourism, culture

The keynote address was delivered by Ikechi Uko, chief executive officer, Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, while other speakers included; Don Pedro Obaseki, a professor and CEO, ACC Broadcast Multimedia Limited, who spoke on cultural heritage and sustainability; Victor Okhai, president, Directors Guild of Nigeria, who spoke on films and entertainment as a panacea for youth empowerment; Nnaeto Orazulike, CEO, Genesis Group, who spoke on standardisation of hospitality practices in Edo State, while Mosis Obakpolor, director of protocol, Edo Government House, treated the audience to the rich cultural tourism experiences of the state through a detailed virtual tour.

The panel session was moderated by Esohe Iyoha, with John Osagie, chairman, Edo State Internal Revenue, MC Casino, comedian, Ore Disu, director, Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA), Trevor Pillay, managing director, Oti Hotel, Benin City and Influence Akabaman, musician as panelists.

Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, set the tone for the event when in her welcome presentation, she gave reasons for the stakeholders’ gathering, outlining some of the achievements of the state governor in the sector.

According to her, the intentional milestones in the cultural tourism space remain the most transcendental and experiential legacy of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

‘‘For us in the space, the Edo heritage, cultural, tourism and creatives renaissance is both a graphic and palpable reality; which, in our considered opinion, is also the most transcendental and experiential legacy that Governor Godwin Obaseki is leaving behind for Edo people,” Oduwa-Malaka said.

‘‘Our culturally fired and inspired governor has for the past eight years pursued with uncanny zeal and sense of purpose, a definite re-discovery and valuation for the identity of the Edo persona. Like a Race’s General that he is, he has led an inexorable dig out of the Edo heritage and cultural resources and creativity”.

She commended the governor for his vision that has propelled the development of the sector.

‘‘He sets up support structures, infrastructure and algorithms for cultural economic resources development on an unprecedented scale.’’

She underscored some of the imprints of Obaseki to include; Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub; MOWAA; mapping of an entire cultural district; employment generation; logical support and engagements with creatives across board.

Read also: How tourism can power Nigeria’s local fashion and textile industry

The commissioner noted further that the recent hosting of Edo-born artists, Divine Ikubor, popularly called Rema and Crown Uzama, known as shallipopi, in what was tagged; Rema Home Coming, is a testament of the visionary governor’s creating a platform for Edo-born artists to thrive and gain global recognition.

What is also important in the commitment of the governor to the cultural tourism space is the economic yield, which she stressed is beginning to show up in measurable ways.

While wishing a fruitful and engaging deliberation, Oduwa-Malaka, said, ‘‘we are hoping this engagement would afford us a wonderful opportunity to bring that critical sector up to page with all the good things happening in the arts and tourism ecosystem.

‘‘We are satisfied that our resource persons and panelists will be able to give us valuable insights to navigating in this huge ecosystem that remains our foremost contemporary and comparative competitive advantage in world affairs.’’

Indeed, it was a fruitful and engaging session as envisaged by the commissioner as all the speakers and contributors spoke to the subject and gave forthright submissions that should assist the ministry in aggregating the cultural tourism offerings of the state into an economically profitable and choice destination for all the players.

This is as the speakers emphasised the need for sustainable practices in promoting Edo cultural identity, the importance of preserving traditional arts and profound heritage of the state, while integrating modern marketing strategies to reach a broader audience.

Also underscored was the imperative of a collective commitment to harnessing the socio-economic potential of the state’s rich cultural heritage, paving the way for a vibrant and sustainable cultural tourism industry.

The need for an inclusive framework that nurtures cultural enterprises and enhances the cultural tourism landscape of the state was put on the front burner.