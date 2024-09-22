Lagos seeks private sector partnerships to grow tourism, culture

Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, speaking at the J.Randle end of the one-day tour

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, has expressed the readiness of the state to partner with the private sector to grow tourism and culture in the state.

The commissioner made the disclosure during a tour of key arts and culture facilities and sites in the Onikan area of Lagos, which was graced by some government and private sector dignitaries including; Abubakar Suleiman, managing director, Sterling Bank, and Olugbile Holloway, director general, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Among the places visited were; the Onikan House, J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture, the National Museum, Onikan and the Freedom Park in Marina.

Benson-Awoyinka, who described the visit as an exploration of the untold story of Lagos, talked further about the tour.

“Lagos is a huge city with so much history and heritage, and that is the reason we have come out here with the managing director of Sterling Bank and the director general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, to show Lagosians and the world the potential of Lagos tourism.

We are showing off our heritage, and also telling our history, and not being told by other people. It is also to show our children that there is so much embedded in Lagos,” the commissioner said.

She explained further that the government has no business being in business but would rather create a conducive environment for business to thrive. She said part of the reasons for having the tour with the managing director of Sterling Bank was because of the bank’s track record in the tourism industry. “We are not supposed to be the ones running the tourism business. So, Sterling Bank is here, they have shown us what they have done in that space to boost tourism. That is why we have Miss. Biola here, who is the head of the tourism desk,” the commissioner explained.

She said that the presence of the bank’s boss was to represent the private sector, while having the director general of the NCMM was to show that collaboration between the state and the Federal Government was critical to the success of the tourism industry in the state.

The key take-away from the tour, according to the commissioner, is that Lagos State is open for the business of tourism.

“Lagos is open for business and Lagos is open to promote tourism. Lagos is open to showcase our arts, heritage and culture. We are embedded with rich culture. We are going to create that enabling environment for all the businesses in Lagos, for collaborations, for people, especially young people to thrive,” Benson-Awoyinka said.

Speaking on his impression of the tour, the Sterling Bank managing director said that it was important to consider the business angle of the rich attractions showcased.

“First thing we must remind ourselves is that tourism is also a business. The way you grow tourism, is the way you grow arts and culture and the creative industry is to make sure that there are enough resources to invest. It is only when you have invested that you can then raise standards so that people from all over the world can see and be willing to come here. If you go on this tour and you see the incredible wealth and history that is hidden, that is just waiting to be put out there, you will understand that there are lots of business opportunities for job creation, to also project this city and this country in the right light. That is what we are trying to do,” the bank CEO said.

Speaking further, Suleiman said that the bank is looking for opportunities to invest in the tourism industry.

“We all come from the same history; we are producing the same outcome. It doesn’t work to just partner with one person. The objective is for everyone to be in the room. In Lagos State, the ministry, for instance, is orchestrating that. It can call all of us to the table and together we think about how we can do this properly.

“As we go along, we hope to raise funding for those who are trying to grow tourism, invest in hospitality, invest in hotels, invest in the transport that connect them, and in some cases work with museums and monuments and ensure that we can preserve this thing in a form that is not just for our enjoyment, but also for the future generation,” Suleiman said.

Also, Holloway called for collaboration between the state and the Federal Government in order to showcase Lagos as a destination.

“I think the most important thing is partnership. We must begin to tell our stories. The National Museum itself is a national monument. By partnering with Lagos State, we can make the museum a tourist hub in a wider ecosystem of cultural tourism. Onikan itself is a cultural hub. Today, we went to Onikan House, the National Museum and to the J.Randle Centre. You know we also have the MUSON Centre here. This, in itself can be made a tourism hub. By working with the Lagos State government and incorporating the museum, it is obvious that now with this handshake, gone are the days when you will say this is state, and this is Federal Government. As far as visitors are concerned, they don’t have any business knowing whether it is state or federal. They just want to come and enjoy themselves,” Holloway concluded.