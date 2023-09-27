Asake shares origins of adopting his mother’s name on stage

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, revealed in a recent interview with CNN that his decision to adopt his mother’s name was influenced by his friends’ playful banter. According to Asake, his friends started playfully calling him “omo Asake” (child of Asake), and the nickname stuck, leading him to officially adopt it.

Explaining the reasoning behind this choice, Asake said, “So it’s so easy for me [to adopt the name] because when I’m introduced on stage, people expect a beautiful lady or a nice girl. I just like the feeling and the shock on their faces. Also, I love my mother and the fact that people call my mother’s name through me.”

Asake’s connection to music is deeply rooted in his upbringing.

“I fell in love with theatre as a child; my father used to be a singer, and my mother dances a lot, so it’s a family thing; although my parents didn’t do it professionally, they only did it for the fun of it,” he said.

Despite his passion for dancing, Asake made the decision to pursue music as a career due to the financial opportunities it presented.

“The main reason why I left dance is for the love of money. I know I want to be very honest. Dance is something that I love,” he said. “I can’t even do without moving, but I feel like the kind of money I want, I’m not sure dance can give me. I think both music and dance work together because, in a video without a dancer, it’s like this song is boring.”

The award winning star’s unique journey and blend of music and dance have garnered attention, making him a rising star in Nigeria’s music scene.