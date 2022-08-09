Anthony Agenmonmen announces the inaugural Nigerian Marketing Awards

Marketing is a necessary operation for any business looking to take a leap toward success and as a crucial branch of any organization, Anthony Agenmonmen, President and Chairman of Council of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has announced the launching of the inaugural Nigerian Marketing Awards.

Held at Radisson Blu Hotels in Lagos the press briefing was attended by members of the award decision council as well as members of the press.

In his press conference speech, Agenmonmen described marketing professionals both home and abroad as one of the brightest and best around and therefore deserved all the accolades they can get.

According to the press statement, the first edition of the Awards will hold on 11 November 2022 at the prestigious Eko Hotels Convention Centre.

“ The Nigerian Marketing Awards is designed to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation, and overall high quality in marketing planning and execution in Nigeria. It will be the definitive Marketing Award in the country and the go-to Awards. We will mirror the very best professional awards globally, not just the marketing awards alone and we shall use them as benchmarks,” Agenmonmen said.

In a vision to be the biggest and most credible marketing award in Nigeria, Agenmonmen stated that the Nigerian Marketing Awards has obtained the full endorsement of industry sectoral groups such as the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) and Outdoor Advertisers Association of Nigeria (OAAN).

These sectoral groups will also have full representation in the judging panel – The awards Decision Council as reported by the award organizer.

Ekwunife Okolo chairman, of the awards decision council, says” I see this as an opportunity to give back. I understand that there are awards that recognize people. It’s a 360-degree marketing orientation award. It will showcase every piece of work.

Mr. Ekwunife Okoli, fnimn, was named the chairman of the Awards Decision Council with other members listed below.

Mrs. Iquo Ukoh, fnimn

Dr. Ogechi Adeola, fnimn

Mrs. Bunmi Oke

Mrs. Joan Ihekwaba

Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun

Mrs. Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, fnimn Mr. Adedayo Adefila, mnimn

Mr. Yomi Benson

Mrs. Angela Ukara-Makinwa, fnimn Babs Fagade, fnimn

Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha

In the press statement, it was mentioned that the process of obtaining international certification for the Award has commenced as this will make the Nigerian Marketing Awards, the first internationally certified in the country.

Born in a little village in Uromi, Edo state Nigeria, Agenmonmen had his first degree at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria graduating with a B.Sc in Economics and his BA in Marketing from the University of Benin.

After a long marketing stint in the Nigerian Breweries, Agenmonmen founded OE&E Consulting delivering end-to-end communication and marketing solutions for specific businesses and industries.