Rose Ndong wins ‘oil & gas women in leadership’ of the year award

The executive commissioner, exploration and acreage management of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Rose C. Ndong, has been honoured with the Women in leadership Award of the Year for her industrious efforts in the oil, gas and energy sector, at the just concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition.

The award was received in person by the commissioner at the Gala and NOG award ceremony held at the ICC Abuja. The NOG Women in Leadership Award instituted in recognition of women with proven leadership skills; that foster growth and development in the energy industry is a testament of Ndong’s humble contribution to the extractive industry in Nigeria.

With her background training in Geology, Mining, Mineral Exploration and Hydrogeology, Ndong brought to bear her dynamic managerial expertise to both the solid minerals and the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy, positively impacting the revenue profile of the nation, while safeguarding the investment of private sector player in this industry.

With over 16 years in senior level administration, Ndong has continued to display excellent innovative and organisational skills which have been applied in project development and implementation, investment promotion, participatory governance, policy engagement and change management in various value chains of the energy industry.

Ndong has been an ardent promoter of the use of technology and innovation in revolutionising several processes in these sectors, thereby engendering, efficiency, rapid turnaround time, transparency, and conformity to global best practice in the various federal government agencies she has worked.

Based on the recommendation of His excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, on consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), the senate confirmed the nomination of Rose Ndong as the executive commissioner, exploration and acreage management in October 2021.

Ndong was the deputy director with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and served as the acting managing director / chief executive officer of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) and its subsidiaries. Ndong’s expertise and work in mineral exploration and hydrogeology exploration helped provide rural development in many areas of Nigeria. She has extensive knowledge of hydrogeology that helped assist in the process of providing water infrastructures for many areas of the country.